Belated Valentine's Day Celebrations Sweep Philadelphia Amidst Super Bowl Parade

Despite the Eagles Super Bowl parade coinciding with Valentine's Day, Philadelphia couples found creative ways to celebrate their love. Many businesses extended their holiday specials, allowing couples to enjoy romantic dinners and experiences even with the parade taking center stage.

Many couples across Philadelphia celebrated a belated Valentine's Day this weekend, as the holiday coincided with the Eagles Super Bowl parade. Businesses and restaurants recognized the scheduling conflict, extending their Valentine's Day specials beyond Friday, allowing couples to enjoy the festivities even with the parade taking center stage.

Reesa Tellez and her boyfriend Jimmy, together for seven years, celebrated Valentine's Day at Mamajuana Café in Fishtown, a day after the actual holiday. 'Our reservation was for yesterday here, and they were so nice. I explained we’re going to the parade can we come tomorrow? They’re like absolutely. So, understanding, so cool. So yeah, we’re here today after some good night sleep,' said Tellez. 'Excited to get the Latin vibe. Mofongo, sushi, nice little drink. Definitely excited.'General Manager David Alvarez of the Dominican Caribbean restaurant said this was a common occurrence Friday night, but they extended their hours and the holiday specials throughout the weekend to accommodate rescheduled reservations. 'Our kitchen closes at midnight so we extended an hour more to try to accommodate as many customers as we could, since we were so grateful to have so many people picking us to come out and celebrate this special day with their significant others,' said Alvarez. Alvarez said that approximately 600 to 700 people dined at Mamajuana Café on Valentine's Day Friday evening. The special Valentine's Day cocktails, including a drink called 'Secret of Love' which provided a fun, interactive experience, were available through Sunday. Another unique Valentine's Day experience in Manayunk invited couples to 'Love at First Fright' at Lincoln Mill Haunted House. Jared Bilsak, Co-founder and Architect of Lincoln Mill Haunted House, asked, 'Come on, what’s more romantic than going to a haunted house for Valentine's Day where you’re forced to get all close to your date or loved one?' Bilsak suspects the parade may have slightly impacted attendance, but the event still attracted a large crowd, nearing 1,000 attendees. 'We pretty much turned out all the lights inside and we gave couples a little battery powered candle so they have to navigate through the darkness and it’s very dark in there,' said Bilsak. 'This was their first date – their first date was through a haunted house and all three couples were like, ‘It won’t be our last date.’At Mamajuana Café, the Valentine's Day celebration continued into Sunday brunch and dinner service. 'Being here with the people you love and making good memories, that’s what it’s all about, and seeing other people do the same,' said Tellez





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Valentine's Day Super Bowl Parade Philadelphia Couples Restaurants Celebrations Love

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade: A Valentine's Day Celebration with the ChampionsThe Philadelphia Eagles will parade with the Lombardi Trophy on February 14, 2025, celebrating their Super Bowl victory. The parade will start at Lincoln Financial Field and end at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Read more »

Super Bowl Parade Collides with Valentine's Day, Impacting Philadelphia BusinessesThe Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles falls on Valentine's Day, raising concerns for businesses that rely on the holiday for revenue. The potential for transportation disruptions and logistical challenges due to the massive crowd is a key factor in the preparations businesses are making to navigate this unique situation.

Read more »

Philadelphia fans set to celebrate their beloved Eagles with Super Bowl parade on Valentine's DayPhiladelphia Eagles fans will be swooning on Valentine's Day as they swarm the city for a Super Bowl parade. There'll be a lot of love to go around. The underdog Eagles possess the Lombardi trophy after an easy 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Read more »

Philadelphia Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl Victory with Valentine's Day ParadeThousands of passionate Eagles fans gathered in Philadelphia to celebrate their team's Super Bowl victory with a joyful parade on Valentine's Day.

Read more »

Philadelphia Eagles Celebrated with Super Bowl Parade on Valentine's DayThousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans gathered for a Super Bowl victory parade on Valentine's Day, celebrating their beloved team's Super Bowl LVII win. The parade route stretched from South Philadelphia, where the Eagles play, to City Hall and then onto the art museum. Fans decked out in Eagles jerseys and merchandise cheered as the players, including record-setting running back Miles Sanders, rode on open-air buses.

Read more »

Philadelphia Fans to Celebrate Eagles Super Bowl Win with Parade on Valentine's DayPhiladelphia fans are gearing up to celebrate their beloved Eagles' Super Bowl victory with a parade on Valentine's Day.

Read more »