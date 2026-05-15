Belarusian President Meets U.S. Evangelist, Hopes to Improve Ties with West

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with U.S. evangelist Franklin Graham, who arrived in the country to hold the largest evangelical Christian gathering in its history. The visit comes as part of Lukashenko's efforts to improve ties with the West, following years of crackdown on human rights and for allowing Moscow to use its territory in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In this photo released by Belarus ian presidential press service, Belarus ian President Alexander Lukashenko , right, and U.S. evangelist Franklin Graham shake hands during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus , Friday, May 15, 2026.

(Belarusian Presidential Press Service via AP) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko greeted U.S. Rev. Franklin Graham, who arrived in the tightly controlled country to hold the largest evangelical Christian gathering in its history. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Graham to convey warm greetings to President Donald Trump and tell him that he has 'reliable friends and supporters in Belarus.

' The visit comes as part of Lukashenko's efforts to improve ties with the West, following years of crackdown on human rights and for allowing Moscow to use its territory in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Belarusian authorities' permission for the massive gathering of evangelicals marks a shift, following years of crackdown on clergy, which saw dozens jailed, silenced or forced into exile for protesting the 2020 election.

Belarusian opposition leader-in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya voiced hope that Graham's visit will help the release of all political prisoners. Belarusian authorities' permission for the massive gathering of evangelicals marks a shift, following years of crackdown on clergy, which saw dozens jailed, silenced or forced into exile for protesting the 2020 election. Belarusian opposition leader-in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya voiced hope that Graham's visit will help the release of all political prisoners.

Belarusian authorities' permission for the massive gathering of evangelicals marks a shift, following years of crackdown on clergy, which saw dozens jailed, silenced or forced into exile for protesting the 2020 election. Belarusian opposition leader-in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya voiced hope that Graham's visit will help the release of all political prisoners





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Belarus Lukashenko Graham Christian Gathering West Ukraine Crackdown On Human Rights Improve Ties With The West U.S. Sanctions Belarusian Opposition Leader-In-Exile Sviatlan Christian Vision Monitoring Group Religious Freedom Violations Restrictive Legislation

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