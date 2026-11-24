Former Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria reflected on her tenure with the streamer and told the International Emmy Awards audience to 'stay tuned.'

put the emphasis on her belief in the transformative power of storytelling while accepting the Founders Award Monday night at thein a very public fashion last month amid a larger shake-up of content leadership at the streaming giant.

In her speech — her first major public appearance since her departure — Bajaria reflected on her career journey to the top echelon of Hollywood as a senior executive at CBS and Universal Television before joining Netflix in 2016. Noah Kahan Deserved a Lot More Grammy Love Than Just One Minor Nomination.

Also read Where 49ers sit in NFL Week 12 power rankings after their international win over the Vikings

Here's Why He Didn't Get ItIn a nod to this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, Bajaria opened by expressing her gratitude for the opportunities she’s been afforded since her family relocated to Southern California in the late 1970s, when she was in grade school.

“Gratitude isn’t passive or soft. It’s earned. Gratitude is strength in knowing nothing is guaranteed, and nothing can be taken for granted. Gratitude is the appreciation for both struggle and success, and sharing the journey with others,” Bajaria told the crowd.

Advertisement

During most of the past decade, Bajaria was focused on building out Netflix’s local-language TV content operation at a scale never before seen in the industry. The experience was profound as the regional teams set off on a search for new creative voices.

“Whether I was in Mumbai or Madrid, Bangkok or Berlin or anywhere in between — there’s nothing like being on the ground finding that original voice — in their homes, or sharing a meal, and looking eye to eye with openness, curiosity and respect,” Bajaria said. “I’ve seen firsthand how the saying is true: to paraphrase, you can ‘travel the world and never be a stranger.

’ ” Bajaria indicated pride in the legacy of her role having greatly expanded the global village of television during her tenure at Netflix.

“I’m full of gratitude for how far that idea — that belief — has forever transformed storytelling all over the world and not just in entertainment but in sports, brands and fandoms of all kinds,” she said. “Gratitude to all of you — you tell your stories from your own country and in your own language.unexpected ways. You will stay with them forever.

Advertisement

” Bajaria’s kudos were presented by Keri Russell, star of Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” and were preceded by a video with compliments on her leadership and creative instincts from such notable stars and creatives as Kate Hudson, Hasan Minhaj, Peter Morgan, Lee Sung Jin, Shonda Rhimes, Tan France, Ricardo Darín, Alex Pina, David Beckham and Hwang Dong-hyuk. In closing, Bajaria more than hinted to the audience that another chapter of her career is soon to come.

“I’ve never been more excited for the next season. You know I love to surprise an audience,” she said. “So stay tuned. ”