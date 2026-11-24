Former Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria made her first public remarks since leaving the streamer last night

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock “To be clear, gratitude isn’t passive or soft. It’s earned,” Bajaria said from the stage.

“Gratitude is strength in knowing nothing is guaranteed and nothing can be taken for granted. Gratitude is the appreciation for both struggle and success, and sharing the journey with others. ” Bela Bajaria attends the 54th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. Bela Bajaria holds the Founders Award at the International Emmy Awards in New York City, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Also read Bela Bajaria Says Her Phone Has Been Ringing Since Netflix Exit, But “I’m Not Really A ‘Just Do The Exact Same Thing’ Kind Of Person”

Bajaria also paid tribute to her family in her remarks, saying, “Growing up with a family that was brave enough to cross the world shaped who I am and what I believe. So did the many iconic TV characters who showed me a dream for individuality, the urge to break boundaries, and the ambition to follow the voice stirring inside of me.

” She added of her successful career thus far: “When I first started out 30 years ago, I didn’t know how far that vision for global storytelling would take me. But I knew it would lead me to try and create an environment where people dare and dream to do something that has never been done before.

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” Bela Bajaria, Netflix CCO, speaks during the “Cobra Kai” series finale world premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2025. She even hinted of her next chapter: “I’ve never been more excited for the next season. You know I love to surprise an audience. So stay tuned.

”that the onetime senior exec at CBS and Universal — who joined Netflix in 2016 — hasn’t been hiding out. Bajaria recently co-chaired the Saban Community Clinic 50th Anniversary Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel last month, and also appeared at the All That Glitters Diwali Ball in New York. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Bela Bajaria attends the 54th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

Bela Bajaria holds the Founders Award at the International Emmy Awards in New York City, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Bela Bajaria, Netflix CCO, speaks during the"Cobra Kai" series finale world premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2025.