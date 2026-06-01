Beirut Exodus: Israel Orders Strikes on HezbollahStronghold Suburbs as Ceasefire Crumbles

After a ceasefire collapse, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directs airstrikes on Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs, prompting a mass civilian evacuation and drawing international condemnation.

Thousands of civilians are evacuating Beirut following an order from Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, an area under Hezbollah influence.

A joint statement from Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz cited repeated ceasefire violations by Hezbollah and attacks on Israeli cities as justification for targeting what they called terror sites in the Dahiyeh district. The announcement triggered a frantic exodus, with families carrying children and belongings, massive traffic jams forming on outbound highways, and security personnel attempting to manage the flow.

Lebanon's involvement in the regional conflict began on March 2 when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader by US and Israeli forces. A truce intended to halt the fighting in Lebanon took effect on April 17 but has been repeatedly breached by both sides, each accusing the other of violations and using those claims to justify counterattacks.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs on April 8 killed hundreds in minutes, and now a new wave of bombing is forcing residents to flee. The escalation follows Israel's capture of the historic Beaufort castle in southern Lebanon, a strategic site used previously by Israeli forces during their occupation that ended in 2000.

Netanyahu hailed the seizure as a dramatic shift in policy, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned what he described as a vicious and reprehensible Israeli aggression. International actors are paying close attention: French President Emmanuel Macron urged an end to the fighting, calling the escalation unjustifiable, and the US, while mediating talks, emphasized that Hezbollah must be the first to cease attacks.

Iranian officials stated that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any broader deal to end the war. Local residents, like 24-year-old Hadi, expressed shattered hopes for stability after the truce, noting that panic spread immediately following the order to bomb. The Israeli military has also issued evacuation orders for nine towns and villages in southern Lebanon's Sidon and Jezzine districts, far from the border, before launching strikes.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a missile fired on Tiberias, about 19 miles inside Israeli territory, and said it attacked Israeli forces inside Lebanon. The situation remains tense as a fourth round of US-hosted talks between the nations is scheduled for Tuesday, with Lebanon seeking an end to the suffering of its people, especially in the south





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