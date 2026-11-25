An assignment editor at BuzzFeed challenges the harmful misconceptions surrounding the role of the single friend, arguing that being a third wheel is often an unwanted burden rather than a luxury, while exploring the loneliness and isolation that accompany this social dynamic.

I'm an Assignment Editor at BuzzFeed, which means I primarily spend my days ideating, editing, and mentoring our wonderful team of freelancers. After spending my late teens and early 20s in a long-term relationship, I've had the pleasure of being single over the past 2.5 years.

And whew, this decade has certainly lived up to its expectations as a turbulent and uncertain period of life. Amid the chaos of my mid-20s, I've built a beautifully eclectic collection of friends, ranging from childhood besties I've known since diapers to post-grad buddies I met at cycling classes.

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Naturally, as more and more of them begin to find serious partners, I learn what it's truly like to be the"single friend" — including some extremely harmful misconceptions associated with that role. Today, I'm going to clear up a major one that makes life unnecessarily difficult for single people and couples alike: the myth of the"third wheel.

"Of course, the phrase originally referred to the literal third wheel on carts, but the idiom wasthanks to this line in a 1949 short story by American writer Phyllis Duganne:"I remember once, in a childish outburst of temper, that I told Springer I was sick of being the perpetual 'gooseberry,' the unnecessary third wheel. " The phrase perfectly encapsulates the visceral feeling of awkwardness, standoffishness, and isolation of being a single person spending time with a couple.

Being surrounded by romantic love can serve as a brutal reminder of your own loneliness, especially if you're looking for a partner yourself. I've been the third wheel more times than I can count, so I've had those thoughts many times before .

But I'm here to argue something bold, something nobody has bothered to say out loud: Being the third wheel is actually a luxury. It sounds wild, but stick with me... In my experience, the common discomfort associated with third-wheeling and the annoyance of spending time around couples can be attributed to either A) friends choosing bad significant others, or B) a single person's inability to accept their own relationship status. As a single woman, I can only control the latter.

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It puzzles me why so many people are riddled with envy toward their friends, whom they should simply feel happy for. You're not competitors in the dating world; you're allies in life, enduring different challenges and experiences. Their joy is your joy!

Just because they seem to have their dating life figured out doesn't mean there's nothing for you to gain from their happiness — even if it's just a warm feeling of knowing your friend has satisfied this component of their life. Besides, singlehood isn't a step below being in a relationship — both have their pros and cons.

For instance, I've had heart-to-hearts with several of my besties about the challenges of juggling a relationship with friendships, an experience I can definitely relate to as well. It's not a zero-sum game. The sooner you acknowledge singlehood as a valuable life choice and rid yourself of any ugly jealousy, the more harmoniously you'll live among your coupled pals.

As a lover of life, learning, and human beings, I'm saying it: Making new friends is one of the greatest pleasures on Earth. Becoming close with someone who was once a stranger to you, telling them all your lore, and gaining new insights from their experiences — it's a beautiful thing. Why should it be any different for your friend's partner?

Think of it this way: The person your friend is dating is just a new friend you haven't unlocked yet. It should be easy, because there's arguably even more pressure on them to be close to you — nobody wants a partner who doesn't get along with their friends. All you have to do is connect on SOMETHING. Once you've actually become friends with this person, or at least acquaintances, third-wheeling is a breeze.

What better way to enjoy spending time with a couple than by developing a bond with both people individually? Gain an unfiltered perspective on dating, from someone who clearly has good taste I've known my friend Amy since we were in elementary school. She met her now-boyfriend when he approached her at a coffee shop. He handed her a slip of paper with his number on it, and the rest is history.

An adorable story, I know! When she first introduced me to him, I decided he was the perfect person to inquire about a question that's plagued me for several years:"Why don't men approach women anymore?

" And what do you know? He gave me his honest advice, leading to my increased understanding of the ever-perplexing Gen Z male mind. Why am I telling you this story?

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It's simple: There's no better person to ask for romantic advice than your friend's awesome new boyfriend who treats her with the utmost respect. You know he has good taste, because he's dating your friend! It's an untapped resource at your disposal, and they should want to support you . Speaking of needing dating advice: The apps are abysmal.

I find myself in a vicious cycle — constantly deleting and re-downloading Tinder and Hinge, then losing faith in my future husband's existence and cleansing myself of dating apps. If you're a single Gen Z'er, I know you can relate to this terror. Well, one of the major benefits of third-wheeling that nobody seems to discuss is the ability to make the interaction into a mini-dating show, starring you.

After describing your dream partner to your friend and their boyfriend, they'll rack their brains to find someone for you — or at least keep it in the back of their minds. , and it's normal; being single is a more exciting way of life. So, your friend and their partner will want to set you up! You just have to ask.

Third-wheeling can become your greatest weapon in meeting someone new, but only if you actually make an effort to befriend the couple first...and tell them what you like. Besides, true friends won't make you feel like a third wheel in the first place Still, I get it.

Despite all the clear benefits and learnings you'll gain from spending time with a couple, nothing can excuse the sudden gut-punch that happens when you're, for example, walking directly beside your friend and their partner as they hold hands, or hearing them call each other a pet name. Nobody wants to feel out of place, awkward, or intrusive in a couple's time together, and oftentimes, it just happens.

But this just in: Your close friends should value your friendship just as much as their relationship with their partner . As the"glue" in the interaction, they should focus equally on ensuring that both their bestie and their partner feel included. Their partner is third-wheeling your friendship, too!

This might mean reducing the PDA, explaining inside jokes, and giving you time to bond individually with their partner — coupled folks, it's genuinely the least you can do! If your friend dismisses you when their partner is around, well, that's not a true friend. It's a sign of inconsideration: someone who clearly doesn't value your friendship enough to prioritize your comfort.

I've thanked my pal Sophie and her boyfriend many times for never, ever being those people, and instead opening my eyes to how wonderful it can be to hang out with a fantastic couple. As it turns out, being a third wheel isn't actually the shameful practice it's been marketed as. If you look hard enough, you can see through the BS and realize that being the stereotypical third wheel is actually a power move. A slay.

An iconic endeavor reserved only for the most confident of single people. Are you one of them? And if you want to read more about my real-life dating experiences, check out