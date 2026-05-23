Being John Malkovich Film Review

Being John Malkovich is a film directed by Spike Jonze, a film about a puppeteer who stumbles upon a door that acts as a gateway into the mind for anyone who goes through -- and spits you out on the side of the New Jersey Turnpike once the experience is over.

This April, we've picked three great movies that we feel are a perfect 10/10 -- and that means it’s kind of an objective fact. There aren't a lot of recently released films among the latest comedy movies on Amazon Prime Video, but we’re always here for the classics.

Being John Malkovich was a wild experimental film back in 1999, and it’s still pretty out there in 2026. Alongside his attractive coworker Maxine (), Craig starts a side hustle allowing people to have the John Malkovich experience. is a funny and unique film that manages to pull off its odd, ambitious premise with the greatest of ease





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Being John Malkovich Film Comedy Movies On Amazon Prime Video Squeezing Your Hand Through A Keyhole Into The

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World’s ‘first ever AI feature film’ premieres at the Cannes Film FestivalBonjour, intelligence artificielle!

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Saccharine Drags Down Its Strong Visual Horror With A Languid PaceSaccharine is a film that starts with an utterly unsettling visual metaphor, but its narrative and editing lack the same energy and momentum as its striking visuals. The film is a stark reminder that what starts as a horror film may not always maintain this genre's signature fast-paced thrills and tension. The film's indecisive pacing and lack of focus on its characters and plot hold it back from reaching its full potential as a unique horror film.

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