In the wake of a series of tech failures, major government network crashes and flight stoppages, many people online are looking to preppers to learn how to become self-reliant.

In the wake of a series of tech failures, major government network crashes and flight stoppages, many people online are looking to preppers to learn how to become self-reliant.

A woman shops for emergency supplies at The Surplus Store on Nov. 18, 2026 in Los Angeles. Recent technology outages have prompted some people to stock up on emergency supplies, including food, water, battery-powered radios and survival kits, amid concerns about disruptions to critical services. Teri Brown has been really worried about what her family would do, if the U.S. electrical grid went down.

Also read Acting DHS Secretary Clarifies Recent Outages Were Glitches Not Cyberattacks

"Those things were always kind of in the back of my mind, pushing me towards wanting to be prepared for some kind of a disaster," she said. So she and her husband Richard got to work. In the last couple of months they started stocking their home in the Denver suburbs with extra food, some of which they've started freeze drying, and two 55-gallon tanks to hold extra water. Brown, 47, says that comes with a stigma.

In the last couple of months, Teri and Richard Brown started stocking their home in the Denver suburbs with extra food, some of which they've started freeze drying, and two 55-gallon tanks to hold extra water.

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"It's one of those things I don't really often offer freely that I'm doing, because I feel like it makes me look a little bit like a tinfoil hat person. " In popular culture, preppers are often portrayed as extremists stockpiling food in the woods to get ready for the apocalypse.recently it was preparing major U.S. military bases to operate without external support in the event that a major war or cyberattack cripples power grids or disrupts supply chains.

Why the U.S. air traffic control system still relies on an 'antique' network These incidents led many people to feel unprepared if they were to ever lose crucial access to the internet or electricity. Many are now turning to preppers to learn some basic survival tips.on social media, creates educational videos for her more than 400,000 combined followers and subscribers. She's seeing an increase in viewers, across generations, reaching out and asking questions.

"I'm seeing Gen Z showing up and going, 'I'm nervous. If the lights go out, what do I do?

'" And we've been breaking it down," she said. "I think that there's ten times as many people asking questions . "Christensen emphasizes in her videos to only buy what a household actually needs and eats. And she strongly discourages panic buying.13 days ago from her Costco in Utah.

In it, she walks through the aisles showing previously plentiful things, including generators, down to just a few boxes. Costco didn't respond to NPR's questions as to whether the retailer has experienced a rush on sales of water, generators or toilet paper. He says he mentioned an emergency radio in a recent video. It sold out in two days on Amazon.

And prices for things like MREs, ready-to-eat meals that the U.S. military traditionally uses, have doubled on Amazon, he said. It's natural for people to be shaken by the recent tech disruptions, especially because they happened so close together, said Deanne Criswell, the former administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President Biden.

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"We've gotten into this point of having these very generalized, one-size-fits-all preparedness approaches. But it doesn't work for everybody. Not everybody needs the same things," she said. She encourages people to realistically understand the risks where they live.

Figure out if your area is prone to natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes or blizzards — and prepare for that. Some people won't be cut off from food or other supplies for a prolonged period of time, so having weeks of food on hand isn't always necessary. Monique Imroth has been preparing for worst case scenarios for years.

Her cat walks across a collection of freeze-dried food and other items at Imroth's home in San Diego County in case of emergencies. For San Diego County resident Monique Imroth, 64, and her wife, their major risk is wildfires. They've had to quickly evacuate their homes from recent fires that affected their area.

"It's not like you're prepping for the zombie apocalypse, although some do. You're prepping for whatever weird thing happens on Tuesday," she said. Canning fruit or buying extra canned beans during a regular grocery trip can help for far more common situations, such as when a spouse suddenly loses their job.

"You want to make sure you have a deeper pantry and you have a little extra money set aside so you can get through that rough time," Imroth said. "You prepare for what happens. So you don't suffer from the panic or the anxiety. "