beIN Sports Condemns Journalist After Aryna Sabalenka Insult

beIN Sports executive Florent Houzot issued a formal apology after journalist Matthieu Solier called tennis star Aryna Sabalenka horrible during a live WTA Finals broadcast.

Tennis world number one Aryna Sabalenka was the subject of a public insult during a live television broadcast of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California. The incident occurred while the twenty-eight-year-old champion was posing for a promotional video segment filmed by beIN Sports. A French journalist named Matthieu Solier made disparaging remarks that were inadvertently captured on air due to an open microphone.

Journalist Remarks Broadcast Live

Sabalenka was blowing a kiss to the camera as part of a commercial feature when Solier was overheard saying she looked horrible. The comment was not intended for public consumption but was picked up by the broadcast equipment and transmitted to viewers at home. An observer on the social media platform X quickly recorded and shared the clip, labeling the behavior as shameful and inappropriate for a professional sports environment.

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Executive Condemnation and Apology

Florent Houzot, an executive at beIN Sports, responded swiftly to the backlash by issuing a strong condemnation of the remarks. He stated that he regretted the comments made live on air and affirmed that they did not reflect the values of the broadcasting network. Houzot reaffirmed the company commitment to treating all athletes and contributors with respect during their productions.

No Comment from Athlete or Journalist

Matthieu Solier has not yet provided any public statement regarding the incident. Similarly, Sabalenka has remained silent about the controversy despite her status as a global sporting icon. The world number one holds four Grand Slam titles and earned approximately twenty-two point five million pounds in prize money and endorsements in twenty-twenty-five.

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Second Hot Mic Incident at Tournament

This event marks the second hot microphone embarrassment at the current WTA Finals tournament. American player Jessica Pegula was previously caught gossiping about rival Mirra Andreeva during training sessions. Pegula described the nineteen-year-old Spanish player as a diva who needed to be humbled and expressed lost respect for coach Conchita Martinez.

Impact on Broadcasting Rights and Reputation

The scandal presents a significant reputational challenge for beIN Sports ahead of their expanded broadcasting deal. The network has acquired rights for the ATP Tour in France for multiple years starting in twenty-twenty-eight. Sabalenka advanced to the second round of the tournament by defeating Karolina Muchova in straight sets during the same event period.