BeIN Media Group To Bring ‘Michael’, ‘Hamnet’ & ‘Jurassic World Rebirth' To MENA Audiences As It Renews NBC Universal Deal

Netflix Unveils Penélope Cruz & Juan Diego Botto’s Domestic Violence Drama ‘Patricia’ As Production Gets Underway Qatar’s Film Committee Head Hassan Al-Thawadi Teases 2nd Industry Days In Doha: “We Are moving From Vision To Execution” Producers Of ‘Chronicles From The Siege’ Pull Palestinian Berlinale Prizewinner From Marrakech Over Morocco’s Growing Military Ties With Israel, announced on the sidelines of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar’s Doha Industry Days 2026, gives beIN exclusive rights to a broad portfolio of NBCUniversal content across the Middle East and North Africa ( The deal will provide high-end content for beIN’s entertainment channels, beIN ON DEMAND, beIN CONNECT, and TOD by beIN.

Hollywood Music In Media Awards Nominations: 'Michael,' 'The Odyssey' & More It covers regional rights to NBCUniversal’s latest films following their theatrical release, as well as new series premiering for the first time in the region, Peacock Original content, and a vast collection of NBCUniversal’s beloved library film and TV series.

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“This agreement represents an important addition to beIN’s entertainment portfolio across MENA by further strengthening the depth and breadth of premium content available to our subscribers, whenever and wherever they want,” said Esra Özaral Altop, Group Chief Entertainment Officer, beIN Media Group. Michael Bonner, President, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution added that the new agreement builds on the studio’s on existing “valued” relationship with beIN and also showed their shared commitment to bring high-end content to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa.

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“With beIN’s reach and deep understanding of the region, we look forward to continuing our work together and offering their viewers an exceptional range of NBCUniversal films and television series for years to come,” he said. Warner Bros TV & Paramount TV Studios To Merge Under Dungey & Thunell