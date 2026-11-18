Can the United States fix its air traffic control when an expert warns China's rare earth grip could bottleneck the FAA overhaul Sean Duffy wants funded?

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China holds ‘hostage’ the rare earth supply chain needed for $50B FAA overhaul ahead of Trump-Xi summit, expert warns As the Trump administration seeks $50 billion from Congress to replace aging air traffic control equipment after Friday’s nationwide ground stop, China’s control of the rare earth supply chain could complicate the overhaul.that halted air travel and upended plans for millions of passengers, the Trump administration blamed aging air traffic control infrastructure, pointing fingers at past administrations and calling on lawmakers to approve billions in new modernization funding.

Also read Trump's $50B air traffic control overhaul faces GOP pushback after nationwide ground stop

"Essentially, what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack," President Donald Trump told reporters Monday at the White House before departing for Asia. Aviation specialists work inside the FAA's SMART Center, where technology combines weather, flight path and air traffic data to help identify potential congestion and improve flight efficiency. The problem, one expert told Fox News Digital, is that China holds a near-monopoly over the global rare earth supply chain.

While rare earth elements are relatively abundant in nature, Beijing dominates the processing stages required to turn raw ore into usable industrial components.

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"For the FAA, radars, satellite systems, complex electrical systems, precision motors, navigation systems — all of these require rare earths inside them," said Anupam Ghildyal, chief growth officer for REalloys, a North American critical minerals and rare earth company. Rare earth magnets are displayed in the showroom at Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Hi-Tech Co. in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, China.

"For the FAA to upgrade the infrastructure, you need all of these components, and those components have to be manufactured here because China can limit the supply of these components to the U.S.," he added. "But to manufacture these components in the U.S., we need the basic raw materials to make them from, which is something we do not have.

"could bottleneck U.S. efforts before they get off the ground, Ghildyal warned, noting that China has the ability to slow-walk or block much-needed materials. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy discusses the Federal Aviation Administration's SMART technology, which uses flight and weather data to help air traffic controllers identify congestion and recommend more efficient routes.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has requested $50 billion in additional funding from Congress to overhaul and modernize the nation's air traffic control system, while the White House is urging lawmakers to fund the replacement of decades-old copper wiring and aging control towers. A logo of rare earth magnets manufacturer JL Mag appears on a building in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, China, on April 6, 2026.

"So you saw a telecom issue on Friday. We’re replacing old copper wires with fiber, but this is an old architecture of a network," Duffy said during an appearance on Fox News'"Hannity.

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""You’ve seen Newark go down. You’ve seen Dallas go down. You saw all of New York go down just a couple of months ago because of telecom issues. I want to build a brand-new architecture of a resilient telecom network that’s worthy of 2026 and worthy of America.

"GOV MIKE DUNLEAVY: CHINA IS HOLDING CRITICAL MINERALS HOSTAGE. ALASKA CAN HELP END THE THREAT Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to meet this week while Trump is in China for a series of high-level regional summits where trade is expected to be among the main issues discussed. China has cornered the market on rare earth mineral processing, which could complicate U.S. efforts to modernize its air traffic infrastructure, one expert said.

"The problem is we are starting from pretty much close to zero," said Ghildyal. "Back in the 1980s and 1990s, we actually processed a lot of rare earths, made a lot of magnets, and then we decided that these processes are too laborious and too toxic, so let's offshore them. So we taught the Chinese how to do it, and over the last 40 years they've been doing it.

" Rebuilding the nation’s airspace hardware relies heavily on specialized magnets and minerals dominated by China, Ghildyal said — an issue looming large ahead of Trump’s Thursday summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. "China uses it as leverage on the negotiating table," Ghildyal said. "I would assume they want AI chips. We want their rare earth materials, and that's how these transactions happen.

""We'll make about 500 tons this year, so we are making 1% of what we need," Ghildyal said. "So that 99% gap is not going away tomorrow or in the next two or three years. It's a five-to-10-year journey, but I think we should all be ashamed of ourselves if 10 years down the line, we are not independent