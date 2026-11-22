China demands the US FCC reverse restrictions on telecom operators, citing national security overreach. The Commerce Ministry warns of retaliation if Washington does not rescind the ban immediately.

China has formally demanded that the United States immediately withdraw proposed regulatory restrictions preventing Chinese telecom operators from directly accessing American phone numbers. The Chinese Commerce Ministry issued this stern warning on Sunday, explicitly accusing the US Federal Communications Commission of abusing its regulatory powers and acting without factual basis. Beijing characterized the US move as a malicious attempt to undermine the operations of Chinese businesses within the American market. This diplomatic intervention marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations regarding technology and telecommunications infrastructure.

The controversy originated from a decisive vote held on Thursday by the US Federal Communications Commission. The regulatory body adopted a proposal specifically targeting China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom. These three major Chinese telecommunications giants were barred from directly utilizing US numbering resources. The commission cited national security concerns as the primary justification for this restrictive measure. This decision represents a critical juncture in the regulatory pressure exerted on Chinese firms operating inside the United States.

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A spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry issued a stark rebuke of the FCC's actions during a public statement. The spokesperson described the regulatory move as an overstretch of the national security concept applied to commercial entities. The Ministry accused the American regulator of making arbitrary accusations against Chinese telecom companies. They argued that these actions violate the fundamental principles of nondiscrimination and fair competition in global markets. This condemnation highlights the deep frustration Beijing feels regarding the perceived targeting of its technology sector.

Chinese officials have argued that the proposed restrictions directly contradict the consensus previously reached by the leaders of China and the United States. The Commerce Ministry spokesperson emphasized that these measures pose a direct threat to the stability of bilateral economic and trade relations. Beijing has urged Washington to rescind the measures immediately and return to resolving issues through diplomatic consultations. The Ministry framed the US action as an unjustified interference that damages the foundation of international business cooperation. This stance indicates that China views the regulatory move as a broader geopolitical signal rather than a mere technical adjustment.

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The core mechanism of the new rule involves severing the direct link between Chinese telecom providers and American telephone numbering plans. Previously, operators such as China Mobile and China Unicom could provide US phone numbers to customers. This capability facilitated cross-border communication services and maintained a tangible operational presence in the US. The new restrictions effectively block this direct access, forcing a complete restructuring of how these companies offer services to users in the United States. This move isolates the targeted firms from a critical infrastructure component of the American telecommunications network.

Beijing has insisted that the US Federal Communications Commission acted without any factual justification for its decision. The Chinese government views the national security narrative as a pretext for economic protectionism. They have called for an immediate end to these arbitrary accusations and a return to constructive diplomatic engagement. The spokesperson made it clear that China expects the United States to acknowledge the negative impact of these decisions. Failure to reverse the policy could lead to further diplomatic friction and potential retaliatory measures from Beijing. The situation remains tense as both nations navigate the complex intersection of security and commerce.