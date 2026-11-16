Researchers at Beihang University created Detangle, an electric comb that delivers treatments nine times deeper than traditional methods, showing near-complete hair regrowth in mice.

Scientists at Beihang University in Beijing have unveiled a breakthrough bioelectronic device named Detangle, which successfully restored hair growth in mice with androgenetic alopecia at a near-perfect rate. The electric comb utilizes microscopic electrical pulses to stimulate hair follicles and transport therapeutic agents deep into the scalp, effectively addressing the critical limitation of current dermatological solutions that fail to reach buried follicles. This innovative approach marks a significant leap forward in non-invasive hair loss treatments, offering a practical solution for the billions of individuals affected by progressive thinning.

The core innovation of Detangle lies in its unprecedented ability to penetrate up to nine times deeper than conventional topical treatments. The device features electronic teeth embedded with height-differentiated electrodes and integrated drug-loading modules. This sophisticated architecture generates an enhanced electric field that facilitates efficient intracellular delivery of regulatory molecules directly to hair follicle cells. By bypassing the skin's surface barriers, the system ensures that active ingredients reach the target area in higher concentrations, which is essential for reversing androgen-induced suppression of hair follicle activity.

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In rigorous animal trials, the Detangle system demonstrated remarkable efficacy, achieving nearly one hundred percent hair restoration within twenty-eight days. This outcome significantly outperforms standard treatments such as topical minoxidil and oral finasteride, which typically yield only around seventy percent improvement in hair density. The device worked by improving the scalp microenvironment, increasing blood flow, and activating specific biological pathways linked to hair growth. The researchers reported that hair restoration improved from around seventy percent with conventional treatments to nearly one hundred percent with the Detangle system.

Electrical stimulation alone was found to boost hair growth and increase the number of active hair follicles. The treatment proved even more effective when paired with two genetic therapies designed to promote blood vessel growth and suppress dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness. These genetic treatments were administered through a drug-delivery system loaded into the shorter teeth of the comb. The team believes the device works by improving the scalp's microenvironment, increasing circulation around follicles, and activating biological pathways linked to regeneration.

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Safety assessments indicated that repeated use of the device did not trigger signs of skin damage, inflammation, or nerve injury in the animal subjects. The electrical pulses were shown to reduce levels of inflammatory molecules and DHT within the scalp tissue, creating a healthier environment for hair regrowth. Unlike traditional pharmaceuticals that may cause systemic side effects, this comb is designed to be used as part of a normal grooming routine. The scientists found that the electrical pulses reduced levels of inflammatory molecules and DHT within the scalp tissue, further supporting its safety profile.

The team published their findings in the journal Nature Communications, emphasizing the psychological and quality-of-life burdens associated with hair loss. They note that androgenetic alopecia affects over one point five billion individuals globally. The researchers argue that a non-invasive, comb-shaped system offers a practical solution for managing this widespread condition during daily activities. By integrating treatment into a routine grooming habit, the system could improve adherence to therapy and enhance patient outcomes for millions of people struggling with thinning hair.

While the current trials were conducted exclusively on mice, the results suggest potential applications for treating androgenetic alopecia in humans. The researchers highlight that the system effectively reverses the suppression of hair follicle activity caused by androgens. This rapid recovery of hair growth offers hope for a new class of bioelectronic therapies. Further development may pave the way for clinical trials to validate these findings in human subjects, potentially transforming the landscape of hair loss treatment and providing a viable alternative for those seeking effective, non-invasive solutions.