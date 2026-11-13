'Behold the bull-trap': Michael Burry says he's ramped up bearish tech bets

Michael Burry said that he added to bearish put options on the Nasdaq 100 and a popular semiconductor ETF this week.

He's gone from betting against hot stocks to betting against the broader Nasdaq 100. Michael Burry is growing his bearish bet against the tech-led bull market as Nvidia's troubles batter confidence in the AI trade this week.

Burry has doubled down on his thesis that chip stocks and the broader tech sector will be dragged down significantly by mid-2027, pointing to the early October peak in the Nasdaq 100 as a moment similar to the March 2000 high just before the dot-com bubble burst.

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"Behold the bull-trap" he wrote in a Substack post, pointing to the October 6 high, which has faded amid broader volatility and Nvidia's woes in the last week. "Today, I used the bounce off 27,000 to double my put position in the NASDAQ 100 at an early 2027 strike, approximately 20% out of the money," he wrote on November 12.

He also added that he "remains confident" that valuations in the semiconductor space will decline, and that he added back put options in the VanEck Semiconductor index that he'd previously sold.to "get out" of their positions in the company, noting that it would likely negatively impact both its profit margins and growth. In his follow up post, he said he sees a ripple effect for other tech companies with ties to Nvidia that are helping build and finance the AI boom.

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The list of victims he sees included neoclouds "It has been a volatile month for the group," Burry stated.

"All have benefitted greatly from NVIDIA's market power and largesse, which seems to have entered a new paradigm now. What I am looking for are signs in the market that NVIDIA's power is significantly lessened.

"has clouded the outlook for Nvidia, Burry's conviction in his bet against the ETF has grown, as Nvidia and TSMC are its largest holdings.