By the time the Rangers finished practice Saturday, the previous 18 hours had already been a whirlwind for Max Sasson.

By the time the Rangers finished practice Saturday, the previous 18 hours had already been a whirlwind for Max Sasson. , in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2029, around 4 p.m. local time Friday in Vancouver.

At 9 p.m., he had packed two suitcases and arrived at the airport. At midnight, he hopped on a red-eye flight. And around 11 a.m. ET Saturday, after a couple hours of sleep — “I don’t know how much plane sleep counts,” he joked — and the long trip, he took the ice for his first practice with the Blueshirts.

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New Ranger Max Sasson celebrates his goal during the Canucks’ loss to the Maple Leafs on Oct. 31, 2026, in Vancouver.

“I think I have a decent idea about the team,” Sasson said. “Obviously the intricacies of the systems and stuff, I’ve had some meetings with the coaches, but what I looked at right away was we’re in a playoff spot, which is awesome, and I knew how good this team is. We’ve played them twice already this year — a really hard team to play against, so just want to help that.

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” The trade allowed Sasson to close a chapter with the Canucks that featured 119 games after signing as an undrafted free agent and begin a fresh start with a Rangers group still searching for bottom-six center depth. Sasson played with Rangers captain J.T.

Miller and defenseman Marcus Pettersson at different points with the Canucks, and Miller — who said Sasson has “got a great engine” and “works his butt off” — assisted on Sasson’s first NHL goal in December 2024. Sasson also skates with center Noah Laba most days in the summer and sits in the 93rd percentile in the NHL for max skating speed , according to NHL EDGE.

In 2025-26, Sasson scored 13 times in 66 games for Vancouver, and he added another five to start the current campaign. But over the past five games, Sasson was on the ice for 10 minutes in a game only once, and he logged just 6:25 in Vancouver’s Nov. 19 loss.

“I mean, I guess you never know,” Sasson said when asked if he was surprised by the timing of the trade. “When the team’s losing, there’s always rumors out there and stuff, so that’s just the business side of it. ” Sasson, who has one year remaining on his two-year, $2 million contract, was among a group of players rotating through fourth-line reps in practice Saturday.

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He’s comfortable with skating at both center and wing , and he’ll get a chance to carve out a role on a Rangers’ top-ranked penalty-kill unit too.

“You can sense his excitement about a new opportunity for him,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “… He’s gonna infuse some speed into our lineup right away. Obviously, he can play the center-ice position. That’s an area where we’ve been looking for guys to help us. ”