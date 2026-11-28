A diary entry detailing insights from a meeting with Dame Emma Thompson about adapting Jane Austen, including casting importance and dialogue precision, followed by difficult decisions regarding scene cuts and budget constraints for minor comedic elements.

Meeting Dame Emma Thompson for tea seems like the perfect place to start this diary. An hour with her has been more useful than every book and radio programme and essay I’ve read about Austen in the last year.

She answers my long list of questions so generously and thoughtfully. A few examples of her wisdom: 90 percent of Austen is the casting; a good comedy editor will make or break it; we must ignore the temptation to over-score and let the dialogue speak for itself; I must prepare a document of additional dialogue so the language stays precise and the actors don’t “Regency ad-lib”; I have to make the stakes of marriage clear for a modern audience; I must not be scared of the Janeites.

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The day I have been dreading. Cuts.