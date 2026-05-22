Behind the Scenes of Artemis II with NASA Experts

NASA experts share their experiences behind the scenes of key moments from Artemis II, a mission that had many cool moments and exciting stories to share.

NASA experts share their experiences behind the scenes of key moments from Artemis II. Engineers who launched the rocket describe the hours-long process that led to a successful liftoff.

The leader of the closeout crew recalls his sendoff message as the astronauts were sealed inside their spacecraft. The Artemis II lunar science lead explains why the astronauts' description of the Moon put a huge grin on her face. This mission had so many cool moments, and NASA scientists are digging through observations and photos the crew collected as they flew around the Moon. Engineers are evaluating data from this test flight to make future Artemis missions even better.

The astronauts of Artemis II are home safe, readjusting to life on this planet. A view from the window of the Orion spacecraft approximately 9 minutes before Earthset during the Artemis II lunar flyby on April 6, 2026. The team is excited to share some stories they haven't heard elsewhere yet. They've been sending each other emails and texts, and it's good to catch up in person finally.

As the Artemis II astronauts flew around the moon, the science teams were observing, and they were right there in the back rooms in mission control in Houston. They watched Artemis II launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There were six days in a row for the April launch dates, and they were going to try on the first, and then there was an opportunity on every one of the next days until the sixth.

The team had a plan for what they would do if it launched on the fourth, what would they do if it launched on the fifth, but they had zero plan for how their life was going to unfold if it actually launched within 11 minutes of the first launch window opening. The countdown happened, and then it just went. It was very emotional and surprising. A once in a lifetime moment to know that they're going.

There's humans there. The team profiled some of the launch engineers who actually helped this rocket fly, and they explained all the preparation that happens before launch. They also profiled the leader of the closeout crew and the Artemis II lunar science lead. Christian had a chance to circle back to those launch engineers after Artemis II launched and hear what went down in the Launch Control Center.

The team is excited to share some stories they haven't heard elsewhere yet, and they're going to catch up with some of the folks they've met along the way in this podcast series





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