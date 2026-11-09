Behind the Scenes: How Jeopardy! Became a Cultural Icon

A 1989 retrospective explores the meticulous research, contestant selection process, and Alex Trebek's enduring legacy as Jeopardy! solidified its status as a television institution.

where we revisit memories from our show when celebrities and newsmakers started discourse, made us laugh or shaped our culture. This latest installment features a behind-the-scenes look at “ Jeopardy!

” on Jan. 6, 1989.

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“Jeopardy! ” was already cementing itself as an institution of the small screen when TODAY went behind the scenes of the popular game show on Jan. 6, 1989. The cheeky segment gave viewers an inside look at just what was involved in putting the show together, from host Alex Trebek’s suit fittings to researching clues to what a person has to go through to become a contestant. What Did Alex Trebek Say About ‘Jeopardy!

’? Alex Trebek, then 48, had recently hosted his 1,000th episode and was in his fifth year hosting the show, a job he would keep until his “As I like to say, we are the one television quiz show that people are not ashamed of admitting they watch,” he said. Trebek became the face of the show, which, at that point in time, featured 15,000 questions per year, while taping 10 episodes in two days.

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Leonard highlighted how each category is “thoroughly researched” and information is “checked and rechecked, edited and re-edited,” while noting the importance of challenging contestants instead of leaving them “dumbfounded. ” “You start acquiring all of this knowledge, then you have problems remembering your phone number sometimes,” editorial associate producer Harry Eisenberg said.

Before they actually made the cut to be contestants, people had to take a written test, show off their personality to see how it played out on TV, and play a fake game on the actual set with a pretend host. When asked what part of the job he liked least, the famed “Jeopardy! ” music played while he pondered the question.

“Part of the job that I like least. Give me a second to think about that one,” he said without coming up with an answer. He did concede, however, that he does hear something similar from a lot of fans that is not in line with the proper way to phrase a guess on “Jeopardy!

” “‘Alex, the answer is,’” he said mimicking the voice of fans, perhaps alluding to the lack of starting the response on the show with “What is? ”Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories.

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He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.