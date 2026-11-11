Behind the Scenes at the 2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: From Rattlesnakes to Rocket Launches

Here’s what went down at MotorTrend’s 2027 SUV of the Year, from proving-ground evaluations and off-road drives to unexpected moments.

A week of testing, unexpected chaos, and your exclusive access to how MotorTrend crowns its SUV of the Year. It may not have escaped your notice that SUVs are hella popular nowadays.

Our soon-to-be AI overlords reliably inform us that roughly three in five new vehicle introductions is categorized as an SUV or crossover . So of our three Of The Year events,and consumer demand regarding electrification has resulted in several product cancellations and/or delays. Honda alone has abandoned three North American EVs,So the 2027 SUV of the Year field arrived unusually thin: 32 vehicles representing 23 new models.

Also read 2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists!

Compare that with last year’s 46 examples of 34 new nameplates, and SUVOTY ’27 was looking like a comparative vacation. Because the SUV field has reliably been—and still is—our largest, we’ve taken to conducting real-world testing of our annualat the same time, and for 2027 that award’s field of nominees grows from 59 to 81 entrants in the same 12 categories, with 35 of the nominated technologies available for evaluation on the gathered fleet.

All the scientific instrumented tire squealing and most of the beauty-shot photography happens inside the Hyundai Motor Group California Proving Ground, before the first judge arrives to start messing up the vehicles. Some drama began on day one. While scouting a makeshift studio space to be used for photographing the judges, deputy director of photography William Walker discovered an emotional support animal in residence: a desert rattlesnake.

Also on this day we learned of a fun wrinkle: Aging water lines from nearby California City has failed, so there’s no potable water on site. Yikes. Scramble the Igloo water coolers from which to refill our water bottles! Another Cal City line broke, now taking out the non-potable water used for sinks and toilets.

Our Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. host/fixer/answer-man, Matt Seare, leapt into action, procuring us a deluxe three-stall air-conditioned port-a-john unit with running water.played hard to get with every nearby charger until the test team’s showrunner/brains of the operation, Erick Ayapana—a.k.a. the charging whisperer—finally could tuck it in for the night, suckling from an EVCS charger. Meanwhile, the Michigan-based contingent of judges arrived and decamped to a familiar steakhouse under new management, just as we learned that a medical emergency at the proving ground forced all remaining personnel to remain where they were so EMS had free use of all access roads.

This 30-minute delay proved inconsequential compared to the one besetting our appetizer and entrée orders after the restaurant’s new tablet-based ordering system fritzed out. Detroit editor Alisa Priddle’s order wasn’t recovered, so the establishment began preparing it after delivering everything else. Fortunately, she’s a blue-rare gal. As tech judges paired off to sample driver assistance systems, converse with AI agents, and experience operating system interfaces, etc., we were frequently buzzed by F-35 fighter jets.

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During our lunch at the Voyager Café—named for the historic Burt Rutan aircraft built right here at the Mojave Air and Space Port—more fighter fly-bys got the aviation employee diners’ attention. An afternoon test of the off-road technology on the Jeep Recon, Rivian R2, and Subaru Outback Wilderness found us venturing off property to visit the neighboring YB-49 Flying Wing crash-site memorial. The site commemorates a June 5, 1948, crash of an all-jet flying-wing bomber prototype.

All five people aboard were killed, including Capt. Glen W. Edwards, a test pilot with roots in the area for whom nearby Edwards Air Force Base was later named. We’ve conducted OTY events at this venue for a decade, and most of us until now never knew this site existed. The flying-wing bomber concept would not become operationally practical until the advent of computerized flight-control systems capable of continuously managing its difficult stability and control problems.

Oh—and that Nazi propeller-powered flying wing fromThursday saw the week’s first bodywork “casualty,” when one of us attempted a shortcut back from the memorial to the freeway. It was then that we discovered that a seemingly harmless-looking, tumbleweedy bush blocking the way secreted a trunk sufficiently sturdy to separate the faux skidplate/underbody tray from our long-termThe SUV judging program officially began at 4:30 p.m. with virtual “walkarounds” outlining what’s new with each vehicle—an exercise now conducted indoors via PowerPoint.

We introduced our two new guest judges, each of whom recently became eligible to join us by retiring from their industry jobs: Our new engineering expert is Al “Mr. Camaro” Oppenheiser, who’s been handed theand in 2016 for the Camaro’s Car of the Year. Not to be outdone, the former chief design officer for Mercedes-Benz, Gorden Wagener, has penned multiple winners, includingFriday morning dawned bright and cool, and the judges began making their way through the contenders, sampling them on the 6.4-mile oval, the 2.8-mile winding track, the varied-ride and buzz-rattle-inducing special surfaces area, and an extensive sand and gravel off-road area with a split-mu roller ramp to test all-wheel-drive systems.

After dinner that night, the “Lizard Lounge” opened on the back patio. OTY veteran judge Jonny Lieberman shared a spectacular bottle of Nashville Barrel Company cask-strength bourbon that helped get Oppenheiser talking. He shared that the impetus for’s sub-two-year development schedule was a little-reported falling out with Rivian, which was to co-develop an electric truck with GM. Spurned GM CEO Mary Barra instructed Oppenheiser to beat Rivian boss RJ Scaringe’s R1T to market.

He also shared his lament at having lost a battle over the Camaro’s steering wheel. He wanted one like the Pontiac G8 used, but design boss Ed Welburn overruled him with the-looking design due to GM’s product placement relationship with that franchise. And speaking of the G8, we were all surprised to learn that a ship had set sail loaded with 3,000 Pontiac ST “utes” bound for our shores when then-vice chairman Bob Lutz canceled the program.

The ship turned around; the would-be El Camino descendants were rebadged as Holdens and sold in left-drive markets. Sad. Our judges enjoyed another day of unseasonably mild temperatures as they continued generating tire squeal and Baja-rally-worthy clouds of off-road dust.

Meanwhile, military aviation testing continued raining sonic booms down on us. Then, during the evening’s golden-hour group photo, we sighted our second snake . Just as we began to knock down the setup, SpaceX fired off a Falcon-9 rocket from Vandenberg AFB.

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The day began down on the skidpad for Wagener’s design review of his pick of the 10 most remarkable designs present for the competition: the Kia EV3, Porsche Cayenne, Genesis GV60 Magma, Volvo EX60, Rivian R2, Jeep Recon, Kia Telluride, Tesla Model Y, Audi Q3, and finishing with his own design, the Mercedes-Benz GLC400.as perhaps “the most progressive car here. That new chamfered language from Kia works with all these angles in the wheel arches on the fenders.

Nice small-SUV proportion. Black roof separates it—a really, really cool design theme. ” Wagener likewise praised the bold new direction taken bywhile noting its “fashionable” look may not age as well as more conservative designs by established brands. He noted how the Volvo, Tesla, and GV60 eschew traditional SUV themes in very different ways, while the Jeep and Rivian cleave to them most closely.

While the Audi and Porsche transmit their brands’ respective languages faithfully, he wished each would stretch their vision a bit further. He finished by taking us through his goals and thinking on the GLC design. Evaluation drives wound down around 2 p.m., and we hunkered down to eliminate the contenders that didn’t excel in our six key criteria: design, engineering excellence, performance of intended function, efficiency, safety, and value.

Early in the discussion, Ayapana asked us to discuss the Volvo because, having picked up a nail in its right rear tire, it was about to require logistical gymnastics for us to be able to potentially drive it as a finalist the following day. The EX60’s fresh take on a minimalist Scandinavian interior, svelte, wagonlike proportions, and stealthy, Porsche-like performance made it a shoo-in, and the sealant/inflator kit miraculously let the tire hold the recommended pressure.

Yours truly limped it 33 miles back to the hotel at the recommended tire-plugged V-max of 50 mph. That night we celebrated web editor Alex Leanse’s 37th birthday with Coronita-Margaritas . The Lizard Lounge was restocked with fresh cask-strength bourbon and Tatuaje cigars. Oppenheiser regaled us with origin stories of the Hummer’s Watts to Freedom and Crab Walk features, the Camaro’s Flowtie, and how the LS7 engine ended up in the Z/28.

Fun, fun times. Having already flogged the cars to their limits under safe, repeatable proving ground conditions, each judge drives each finalist around our 28-mile, 35-minute mixed city/highway/twisty real-world loop. Here we learn how each vehicle behaves in the daily grind, driven at the usual one or two tenths of their performance envelope. Two of our most software-defined finalists, the Rivian R2 and Volvo EX60, threw tech tantrums that we only partially resolved by repeated system resets.

Our sealant plug survived just 1.6 loops . Three stops to top up the tire with a battery-powered compressor once again limped the Volvo back to the hotel. A whole new matching Volvo replaced it in time for Lap 3. With no further automotive casualties, the judges concluded finalist lapping, ate lunch, and began extoling the virtues and criticizing flaws revealed on the open roads.

The vibe seemed less contentious than in some years, as three or four finalists rose to the top, and no judge seemed dead set for or against any of them. Quarter-sheets of hand-torn copier paper were passed out, each judge listed their win-place-show votes, and after 5 minutes of chisanbop finger calculation, the winner was announced. At 16 I started running parts for an Oldsmobile dealership and got hooked on the car biz.

Engineering seemed the best way to make a living in it, so with two mechanical engineering degrees I joined Chrysler to work on the Neon, LH cars, and 2nd-gen minivans. Then a friend mentioned an opening for a technical editor at another car magazine, and I did the car-biz equivalent of running off to join the circus. I loved that job too until the phone rang again with what turned out to be an even better opportunity with Motor Trend.

It’s nearly impossible to imagine an even better job, but I still answer the phone…