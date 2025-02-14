Behind the Scenes at Harmons Floral Design Center for Valentine's Day

Get a glimpse into the hectic world of a floral design center as Harmons prepares for the Valentine's Day rush. See how thousands of arrangements are created and the artistry behind these beautiful flower displays.

For flower shops across the country, this week leading up to Valentine's Day is a crazy one. And the pace is equally fast here locally at the Harmons floral design center. This facility supplies all of the Harmons grocery stores across the state and is in full swing putting together those colorful arrangements to be gifted on Friday. In its 9,000-square-foot floral warehouse, the Harmons staff has been creating both beautiful premade and custom arrangements, according to a press release.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G. Winterton went behind the scenes watching the floral design staff members create their artistry in the form of flower arrangements





