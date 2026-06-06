Behind the Biscuits: Michael Forret

In this week's 'Behind the Biscuits,' Sports Director Lindsey Bonner sat down with Biscuit's pitcher Michael Forret to learn about his story up to this point.

MONTGOMERY, Ala - After one season of JUCO baseball at State College of Florida, Manatee- Sarasota, Michael Forret was off to the professional ranks. During the 2023 draft, Michael was drafted in the 14th round as the 421st pick by the Baltimore Orioles.

Michael would be with the Orioles Organization for two seasons until he was traded to the Rays in December 2025. Now with the Rays Michael has a chance to have his story go full circle, if and when he gets the call up to the bigs, he’ll head back to Florida where he played college ball.

“It is really cool now to think that if and when I make my debut and everything, I’m going to be so close to where I spent my college time and everything which will be awesome,” explains Forret. You can catch Michael and the rest of the Biscuits at home next week as they return for a series with the Smokies. The week six winners of the Behind the Biscuits Experience is Aris Liveoak and Randall Burt.

Each weekly winner will take home a pair of Biscuit’s tickets and $33 in “Biscuits Bucks” that can be used at any vendor or in the Biscuit Basket. Each weekly winner will then be entered into our Grand Prize contest to win the Exclusive Behind the Biscuits Experience for ten people.

The experience includes: a tour of DABOS Park, a front row seat at batting practice, a meet and greet with Biscuit’s player, and ten tickets to watch the game in a private suite. To register, go to waka.com click on the Behind the Biscuits Experience in the check it out section. The contest runs through July 17th. Jackson Hospital issues warning of possible imminent closure if it doesn't get financial help





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