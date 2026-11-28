The Seahawks need a win to stay in the NFC West race, but Brock Purdy’s absence won’t make the 49ers an easy opponent.

The Seahawks need a win to stay in the NFC West race, but Brock Purdy’s absence won’t make the 49ers an easy opponent. The Seattle Seahawks season is approaching a critical point.

A win against the San Francisco 49ers would keep the Seahawks alive in the NFC West race, but a loss would make the division title an extremely difficult proposition and leave the Wild Card as their primary route to the postseason. Even that path is becoming increasingly complicated. With the NFC North teams putting together strong seasons, Seattle could need 12 wins to have a realistic shot at a Wild Card spot.

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And the schedule offers little room for recovery, with two games against the Los Angeles Rams, along with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers still ahead. There are no Raiders or Cardinals-type games left on Seattle’s schedule.