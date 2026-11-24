Tony Gilroys Behemoth! releases December 4 featuring nine renowned composers including Michael Giacchino and Michael Abels scoring Pedro Pascal's cello-driven narrative.

Tony Gilroy's Behemoth! premieres on December 4, offering audiences an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the intricate musical landscape that defines the film. The project stands out in the cinematic world by assembling nine distinct composers to create a unified yet diverse soundscape for the story. This collaborative effort highlights Gilroy's unique approach to storytelling through music, blending professional expertise with emotional narrative depth.

The Musical Architecture of Behemoth!

The film features an impressive roster of nine unique composers bringing the world of Behemoth! to life. The lineup includes Michael Giacchino, Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Alan Silvestri, Lukas Frank, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, and Brandon Roberts. Their combined efforts ensure that the audio experience is as dynamic as the visual journey, providing multiple layers of meaning to the on-screen events.

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How the Score Drives the Narrative

Behemoth! tells the story of Alex, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, who is a professional cellist. The plot begins with Alex returning to Los Angeles to care for his ailing mother, a decision that triggers a deep dive into his past. The film uses the score as a mechanism to transport Alex, and the viewer, back into specific moments of his life. This musical device allows the story to jump across more than twenty years of Alex's life and career, showcasing Gilroy's ability to span vast timelines within a single character's arc.

Tony Gilroy's Musical Background

Tony Gilroy draws inspiration from his own history as a musician for a large portion of his life. He has shared that he previously tried to get a record deal by the time he was twenty-five years old. Before finding his passion in creating film and television, Gilroy was deeply embedded in the music industry. This background informs his fascination with the compositional process, particularly noting his interest in Michael Giacchino's work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

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Pedro Pascal's Connection to Film Music

Pedro Pascal, who plays the lead role of Alex, has expressed a personal connection to the film's musical focus. He shared that he used to go to movies as a young man based on who the composer was. This personal history makes Behemoth! a special project for him, as it places the creative process of scoring at the center of the narrative. The featurette reveals how Gilroy's decision to focus on a sound stage with musicians was driven by his desire to explore this often unseen aspect of filmmaking.

What Comes Next for the Audience

Behemoth! offers a rare look at how a film's score is composed, a process that fans typically love but rarely witness directly. The release on December 4 marks the opportunity for audiences to experience this multifaceted storytelling approach. By highlighting the roles of composers like Alan Silvestri and Henry Jackman, the film emphasizes the collaborative nature of cinema. Viewers can expect a narrative where music is not just background noise but a primary driver of the emotional and temporal structure of the story.