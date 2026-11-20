Coaches explain why base building matters and share how to set your mileage goals for this phase.

and slowly increasing your mileage over time. It’s a crucial first step in any running journey, designed to help you ease into race-specific training.too quickly, especially if you’ve been running sporadically or took some time off.

It also makes running feel more doable, as it bridges the gap between your current routine and your goal The hard part of this foundational phase? Figuring out if you’re ready to tackle the first few weeks of a plan and start race-specific workouts. Thankfully, coaches offer a helpful benchmark to hit, plus they explain how to smoothly transition your base routine to race training, without shocking your system.

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Building a strong base before racing any distance helps prevent injuries and improves long-term performance, including improved aerobic capacity, endurance, faster recovery,. That’s why the phase is necessary for all runners, whether you’re new to the sport or have a “Even a 5K race relies heavily on aerobic systems for energy production—so the better the aerobic base you have, the faster you can race,” Laura Norris, owner and coach at Laura Norris Running in Boulder, CO,weeks before your goal training block allows your body to adapt to the mileage first, so you can then add inleading up to race day with lower risk of injury and burnout.

Taking this approach helps you avoid increasing volume and intensity at the same time, which can often lead to overtraining. Finally, tackling a base phase means you’ll feel more confident heading into, say, a four-miler with faster-paced efforts Keep in mind, base training is about setting the foundation for your next training block, and a part of that process should include recovery time.

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This means making time for rest days and down weeks , as well as staying on top of your nutrition, sleep habits, and cross-training. Monique LeBrun is a health and fitness editor who is based in Easton, Pennsylvania. She covers a wide range of health and wellness topics, with a primary focus on running performance and nutrition.

Monique is passionate about creating content that empowers runners to become the best versions of themselves. As an avid runner and parent, she loves spending time outdoors with her daughter, who often accompanies her on weekend runs as her personal mini run coach.