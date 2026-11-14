Before We Forget Directors Share Real-Life Story Behind Film

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Andres Pepe Estrada discuss their feature debut, casting challenges, and the personal journey that inspired Before We Forget.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Andres Pepe Estrada recently revealed the deeply personal true story behind their new feature film, Before We Forget. The directing duo, who have been friends since they were teenagers, transformed a shared memory into a cinematic narrative that explores unrequited first love and the reconstruction of personal history.

The Origin Story And Collaboration

Before We Forget is rooted in events that both Di Pace and Estrada lived through during their youth. The filmmakers emphasize that the project is based on real life, allowing them to draw from a well of shared experience rather than fictional invention. This connection stems from a friendship that began in school around 1995 or 1996 when they were approximately twelve or thirteen years old.

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During their early years, the pair bonded over a mutual passion for cinema and began creating short films together. Although they eventually pursued different paths, with Estrada focusing on editing and Di Pace on acting, their creative instincts remained aligned. The decision to collaborate on a feature film was a natural progression of this long-standing professional and personal relationship.

Working together has allowed them to finish each other's sentences and streamline the creative process. Estrada notes that for a first feature film, it is often advantageous to discuss topics that the creators already understand intimately. By focusing on a story they both witnessed and knew well, they avoided the confusion that can accompany entirely fabricated narratives.

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Dividing Creative Responsibilities

The production of Before We Forget required Juan Pablo Di Pace to wear multiple hats, including writer, director, and actor. Despite the heavy workload, Di Pace found the experience surprisingly comfortable. He approached the directing role with a clear vision in his mind, which he had developed from his own memories of the events depicted in the film.

Andres Pepe Estrada played a pivotal role in supporting Di Pace's dual responsibilities. Estrada willingly allowed Di Pace to co-edit the film, a task that typically falls to the primary editor. This arrangement fostered a collaborative environment where they could refine scenes by comparing their individual versions and combining the best elements of both into a third, superior cut.

On set, the division of labor was distinct and efficient. Di Pace stated that when he was acting, he wanted to focus entirely on his performance without being distracted by monitoring the technical aspects of the shoot. Estrada took the lead on directing during these moments, providing Di Pace with the space to relax and deliver his best work. This trust allowed the production to move forward smoothly despite the unconventional workflow.

Casting Challenges And Global Talent

The casting process for Before We Forget was notably lengthy and complex due to the unique structure of the story. The film requires two versions of nearly every character, necessitating the selection of actors for both teenage and forty-something iterations. This requirement extended the search significantly as the team looked for performers across various international locations.

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The production sought talent from diverse backgrounds, including actors from Norway and Buenos Aires. Even the college scenes featured students from approximately twenty-five different countries, adding another layer of complexity to the casting logistics. The team had to ensure that the actors portraying younger versions of the characters matched the older versions in a believable way.

Amanda Lenker Doyle served as the casting director and worked closely with Pablo Lapa in Buenos Aires to navigate these challenges. Their efforts resulted in the discovery of key actors such as Oscar Morgan, who plays Young Alex, and Santiago Madrussan, who portrays the young Matias. Di Pace expressed immense pride in the final cast, stating that the film would not exist without these specific choices.

Impact And Future Perspectives

The collaboration between Di Pace and Estrada highlights the value of long-term creative partnerships. By leveraging their shared history and complementary skills, they managed to bring a sensitive and personal story to the screen with authenticity. The film serves as a testament to their enduring friendship and their commitment to honest storytelling.

Before We Forget stands as a significant milestone for both directors, marking Di Pace's feature directorial debut. The project demonstrates how personal experiences can be adapted into compelling cinema when handled by creators who understand the emotional weight of the narrative. The success of the casting process further underscores the importance of finding actors who can embody the specific nuances of these dual roles.