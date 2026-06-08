Before Taylor Swift Bought Her House, Rebekah Harkness’s Parties Were the Stuff of Legend

A closer look at the fabulous Rhode Island heiress’s unforgettable midcentury soirees—which might meet their match if Swift and Travis Kelce hold their own wedding at her old estate.

There was a time when famed hedonistic hostess Rebekah Harkness despised parties.

“These stuffy society functions represented everything she hated,” writes Craig Unger in—the definitive biography of Harkness, an American heiress, socialite and arts patron best known to this generation for inspiring Taylor Swift’s 2020 song “The Last Great American Dynasty. ” In 1933, Swift’s muse was an 18-year-old debutante and already one the most famous women in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to Unger’s book, with her inner circle by her side—a self-proclaimed “Bitch Pack” of finishing school rebels prone to partying until dawn—Harkness once arrived at a party by climbing onto the roof and sliding down the chimney, she hijacked cars for joyrides, swore and skinny-dipped, and, to the absolute horror of her conservative stockbroker father, performed a semi-striptease on a dining room table. She set a high bar for partying, and a century later—in Harkness’s own decadent Rhode Island mansion, which Swift bought in 2013 with nearly $18 million in cash—the singer and her “Friend Squad” have kept the flame alive.

Swift’s once-annual Fourth of July “Taymerica” bash has featured matching swimsuits, a blow-up waterslide, fireworks, and karaoke. But that’s downright quaint compared to the opulent shindigs and fabled debauchery of the home’s previous owner. How did Harkness earn her crown as society set’s preferred party-thrower and literal host with the most? With the “Shake It Off” singer’s much-anticipated wedding quickly approaching, we look back at Rebekah Harkness’s own legendary Holiday House parties.

At 24, Betty West—as Harkness was known at the time—met and married photographer Dickson Pierce. Her not-so-great reason to tie the knot? Because, by her own admission, sheShe wasn’t wrong. Being the family’s third child and second daughter, third-wheel Betty was neither her family’s heir nor their best chance at climbing the social ladder through an advantageous match.

When she expressed interest in the arts and landed a small role in the Chicago Opera Company’s staging of, Betty’s father saw a disgusting display to be immediately vetoed. Meanwhile, as Unger writes, “the idea of a woman going to college was frowned upon, a career was out of the question, even the men were not really supposed to work.

” It looked like marriage was indeed Betty’s only option, though six years and two children later, she was filing for divorce. The following summer, Betty and her kids headed to her family’s longtime summer home in Watch Hill, on the most southwestern point of Rhode Island. Though not quite as swanky as nearby Newport, Watch Hill residents spent summer days golfing and yachting, and summer nights attending each other’s black-tie dinners.

That season’s most exciting addition, arriving via his 81-foot yacht, Unger notes, was the handsome and unfathomably rich bachelor William Hale Harkness: 15 years Rebekah’s elder, and also newly divorced. , the best real estate in town, and no one to tell her what she couldn’t do. Rebekah’s chaperoneless parties at Holiday House became legendary, starting immediately with her husband’s unconventional funeral. Unger quotes one attendee comparing the not-so-solemn service to “an MGM special, a huge marvellous Watch Hill cocktail party.

” Visitors queued at the door to gain entry.

“No one would have missed it for the world. ” Though her husband’s death made national news, decorum kept details of this “cocktail party”—and all the others—strictly under wraps.

“This was a time when, as I was always reminded as a little boy, the only time you’re in the newspaper is when you’re born, when you get married, and when you die,” says Keith Stokes, Rhode Island’s historian laureate. “Otherwise, stay out of the newspaper. ” But like most conventions at the time, Rebekah didn’t subscribe.

Even before her husband’s death, announcements of her parties and their honoured guests regularly appeared in’s Home Section in 1957, showing off renovations to her more-than-30-room, 7-kitchen, 21-bath mansion. She posed for photos on the staircase, while composing at her grand piano, and during a dance class with her private live-in teacher.

“The Arts Enliven a Watch Hill Estate,” read the headline. That’s one way to put her deliberate disruption of the status quo.

“Newport was a destination resort for elite families since the late colonial era,” says Stokes. The Astors and the Vanderbilts tend to hog the narrative—and the screen time in shows like HBO’s—which has solidified the region’s Gatsbyesque reputation.

“But by the 1950s, Newport’s heyday was over, and many of those mansions were closed. ” As the old regime was fading, Harkness helped herald in the new by filling her home not with the usual uppercrust society—people she loathed—but with a community of hard-partying artists, musicians, writers, painters, and dancers, a group which Rebekah desperately aspired to join.

“When she decided to become a patron of the arts,” reportedSalvador Dalí , Andy Warhol, and Gene Kelly. They attended countless cocktail, dance, pool, and yacht parties that spared no detail or expense.

Unger recounts how, at her daughter Terry’s 1962 debutante ball, for example, 350 socialites from all over the globe boarded a boat decked out with palm trees and grass huts, danced to music from an orchestra led by Lester Lanin and took home signed napkins from Dalí as party favors. For Terry’s wedding, which she hosted for hundreds of guests, Harkness decorated an American LaFrance fire engine with flowers and paraded the wedding party through town.

Rumor has it that Rebekah cleaned the swimming pool with Dom Pérignon and filled her fish tank with Scotch whiskey—to pep the fish up, she said. Even her cat ate filet mignon, Unger mentions. It would be all too easy to dismiss Rebekah Harkness as a 20th-century Marie Antoinette.

But unlike the clueless French queen, Harkness was keenly aware of her privilege and revelled in her position’s ridiculousness. One particularly fun party trick went this way: “She dressed up as a maid passing out drinks, eavesdropping on conversations and winking at those in the know,” writes Unger.

All too cognizant that many people were after her money, on another occasion, she literally served it up in a cake: “When the guests cut into their portions, they found that she had wrapped ten-dollar bills in aluminum foil and dropped them into the batter. ” Once everyone caught on, she sarcastically quipped, “Now who wants seconds?

” Harkness’s antics made a mockery of the social world around her, and her neighbors weren’t pleased to be the butt of her jokes. In 1966, a battle with the local zoning board over an outdoor ballet stage with an inflatable roofcovering went all the way to the Rhode Island Supreme Court. Another feud inspired Swift to write that Rebekah “stole his dog and dyed it key-lime green.

” Her increasingly eccentric entourage widened to include psychics and mystics, spiritual consultants and “Dr Feelgoods,” as Unger calls them in aBooze and drugs had always flowed freely at Holiday House, but by the late 1960s, Harkness was in her mid-50s, and finding it harder and harder to keep up with her own parties.

Unger explains how she often traveled with a bag full of injectable drugs, some not approved in the US, said to be anything from testosterone to pregnant cow serum to Seconal. The “Vitamin B-12 shots” often injected into Harkness and her dancers were probably amphetamines. But when combined with too many of her favorite “Pink Drink” cocktails, made with Bacardi and grenadine, they still failed to perk up the aging socialite.

One night, writes Unger, Harkness got so drunk during a dinner party that she fell asleep face-first into her mashed potatoes. She still invited endless guests to elaborate dinners, but began excusing herself and not coming back to the soiree, all while the party roared on without her. By 1973, having lived by her own rules for a long time at Holiday House, an aging Harkness in increasingly poor health finally decided to downsize from her beloved Watch Hill home.

She left as she arrived: with speed and drama. Harkness vowed never to return, threatening to sell to equally unwelcome buyers like Frank Sinatra, the estate of Martin Luther King Jr., or Alcoholics Anonymous. Instead, the property was sold to the Watch Hill Association to protect it from development—and then to the future Mrs. Travis Kelce in 2013. Swift and Kelce’s top-secret, star-studded summer wedding, should it happen at their Watch Hill home, will inevitably be a marvelous time.

But unless there’s a pool of champagne, Rebekah’s reign as Holiday House’s wildest hostess will endure. With an English degree from the University of Toronto and a victory lap in book publishing at Ryerson University, Rosemary Counter is a Toronto-based writer, journalist, and author. In almost two decades as a freelance writer, she’s been published atThe horticultural display that began Tuesday is like Disneyland for gardeners—and for more than a century, it has captured the affections of the royal family.

The princess’s son will celebrate his marriage to Harriet Sperling at Gatcombe Park, the palatial estate Anne received as a wedding present in 1976. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Celebrate Marriage With Bahamas Wedding CeremonyAs Mike Tindall sheds light on the Princess of Wales’s competitive spirit, a brief history of Middleton’s cocktail preferences. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and more royals are expected to attend what a spokesman for Phillips has described as a “private ceremony.

”See Queen Mary of Teck’s Favorite Diamond Tiaras, Including Pieces Worn by the Late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne Rediscover some of Queen Mary of Teck’s most dazzling pieces, from a repurposed wedding gift given to Queen Victoria to an artifact from imperial Russia. Princess Diana's Nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer Shine at the 2026 Cannes Film FestivalQueen Elizabeth II gave Anne the gold and diamond adornment to commemorate her marriage to Mark Phillips.

Despite the couple's 1992 parting, the princess still wears the sentimental gift. In a wide-ranging radio interview, where he praised Kate Middleton’s recent Italy trip, William confessed that his daughter, Charlotte, “particularly is obsessed by Taylor Swift. ”After celebrating the crowded Royal Run, the Danish royal family swapped sneakers for formalwear for the traditional greeting from Amalienborg Palace.





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