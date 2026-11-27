Shoppers have flocked from Thanksgiving meals to Black Friday deals, braving weather challenges across the U.S. Black Friday remains the busiest day for physical stores, despite the rise of e-commerce and early online discounts.

Shoppers migrated from Thanksgiving meals to Black Friday deals as predictably as migrating geese heading south for winter, testing weather that had delayed the Macy’s parade in New York and generated flood alerts in Southern California.

Black Friday , the U.S. retail industry’s version of the Super Bowl, produces more foot traffic at physical stores than any other day despite growing competition from e-commerce and brands rolling out steep holiday discounts online weeks in advance, according to retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions.

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Enough die-hard traditionalists still prefer hitting the shops as soon as they can after Thanksgiving that a line formed outside at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan before sunrise and a pack of people streamed through the doors when they opened at 6 a.m. Among them were Nita Lawrence and her two nieces, who were visiting from Miami and disappointed the department store's annual Thanksgiving Day parade was postponed until Saturday due to high wind warnings on Thursday. The three took consolation Friday in exploring promotions that included handbags offered at 25% to 40% off and sneakers reduced by 20% to 50%.