Before 'SNL' writer’s sister vanished, court filings described threats and fear

Before an 'SNL' writer's sister vanished, court filings described threats and fear.

Newly obtained court documents describe a series of allegations and restraining order requests involving a "Saturday Night Live" writer's sister,Delorean Bijon Brandon, Christina Downer's ex-boyfriend, has been charged with her murder.

Prosecutors have also charged Brandon's current girlfriend, Kaylee Markowski, alleging she helped dispose of Downer's body. According to court records obtained by ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC, Downer filed a request for a restraining order against Markowski in September 2024, about a year before investigators believe she was killed.

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In the filing, Downer alleged that Markowski "threatens to beat me up," "threatens to break into my home" and "sent a topless video of me in my home to people I don't know.

"Downer also wrote that Markowski had her orange tabby cat, Pumpkin, and that "she won't give the cat back. I fear for his safety.

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" Court documents obtained by KABC also show Brandon filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against Markowski in July 2025. UIC student victims speak out after knife attack at student center; suspect in custody In that filing, Brandon alleged that Markowski "slashed my tire" and "writes harassing emails.

" He also claimed Markowski was "mad that I was with Christina and moved out" and was "harassing job sites to get Christina not hired. " Brandon later filed a second restraining order request against Markowski on Sept. 2, 2025, just weeks before investigators believe Downer was killed.

In that filing, Brandon wrote that Markowski "was hitting and kicking me as I'm trying to leave" and "mentioned that if I returned to her property uninvited that she would shoot me in the head.

" Authorities distributed a missing person poster for Downer in December 2025 after her disappearance. Investigators now believe she was killed about three months earlier. Bones found at Philadelphia home at center of missing women investigation: Sources1 hour ago