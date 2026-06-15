Before fatal helicopter crash, singer Oliver Tree revealed family wouldn't get his money

Oliver Tree was one of six people to die in a fiery helicopter crash in Brazil on Sunday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Oliver Tree attends the "Paradise Records" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 06, 2025 in New York City.

Oliver Tree was one of six people to die in a fiery helicopter crash in Brazil on Sunday, and before his death, the “Life Goes On” singer revealed his family won’t receive any of his wealth. NOVI SAD, SERBIA - JULY 11: Oliver Tree performs during the Exit Festival 2024 at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 11, 2024 in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Tree was only 32 years old when he died in the crash along with six other people.

“The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct. A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents,” the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro told.

“The bodies of the six victims will undergo forensic examination for identification, which will be compared to data in the records of the Air Operations Center. ” INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Subtronics and Oliver Tree perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California.

dressed as Shrek and explained that after he passed, none of his money would go to his family.

“I take no credit for anything I’ve ever done,” he explained. “Furthermore, I don't believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine. My will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one's going to get a penny. ” AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Oliver Tree performs onstage during weekend one, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

He continued, “If I have a wife or kids, or anything, not getting a f---ing penny. I’ll get my kids through college, that’s the agreement, but they’re not gonna be a silver spoon, taken care of ‘because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s. ’” INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12:Subtronics and Oliver Tree perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California.

Instead, Tree set up a foundation called Dr. Oliver Tree’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses to give his money to after he passed.

“It's set up so that basically the interest generated from my music will take mostly that, but there's also room for other money because when I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now,” he said. “That’s when people appreciate you, when you’re not there anymore.

” Family and friends of a man who died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake have shared their heartbreak and memories following his death.

Greg JoA suspicious bottle with a note reading "Do Not Touch, For Police" prompted a large police response and evacuation at a library in Heber on Saturday, authoritieTwo BASE jumpers died after an incident at Mineral Bottom, a remote area in Grand County. The Grand County Sheriff's Office said one person was a 50-year-old manA West Valley City man died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake, acoordingprompted a response from law enforcement.

The Rich County Sheriff'sA plane carrying a pilot and 11 passengers planning to spend a sunny afternoon skydiving crashed Sunday in Missouri, killing all aboard, authorities said. The Mi





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