Before Activism Had a Playlist, There Was the Tibetan Freedom Concert

‘Freedom Needs a Soundtrack,’ a new podcast about the Tibetan Freedom Concert, revisits how Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch turned music into activism.

, the San Francisco benefit featured an enviable lineup of rock and hip-hop heavies, including Rage Against the Machine, Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Björk, A Tribe Called Quest, Foo Fighters, Sonic Youth, Beck, Pavement, De La Soul, Fugees, John Lee Hooker, Yoko Ono, Cibo Matto, Biz Markie, and, of course, Beastie Boys.

Thirty years later, a new podcast is revisiting how it all came together — and what it set in motion. Launching June 15,. Produced by Adonde Media and distributed in partnership with KALW Public Radio, the podcast blends archival recordings with new interviews featuring artists, organizers, activists, and Tibetan voices who helped shape the movement.

At its center is Erin Potts, who went from devoted music fan to activist and eventual co-founder of the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, which held additional editions in New York City and Washington, D.C. , before expanding internationally in 1999.

“This series tells the story of how those two parts of my life came together through my work for Tibet, and how meeting Adam changed everything,” Potts tellsafter a battle with cancer. ) “Adam didn’t just perform at the concerts, he threw himself into every part of the work, from conferences to workshops to organizing. Together with a small group of friends, we turned that shared love, commitment, and a lot of humor into the Tibetan Freedom Concerts.

”and expanded with early exposure to Live Aid and Amnesty International’s Human Rights Now! tour.

“When I was 12, my best friend loved U2, and I soon came to love them too,” says Potts. “I had never seen U2 live because my parents decided I was too young to go to their concert. So I saw them the way a lot of us saw things back then: on a worn-out, passed-around VHS tape. ”moved through the fog with a white flag while the crowd chanted ‘No more’ to oppression and violence,” Potts says.

“I did not have the language for it then, but I felt it. Music could make people feel less alone, more alive, and more willing to care about something beyond ourselves. ”“I told my mom that someday I was going to put on a concert for Tibet, and U2 would play at it,” she says.

“It was one of those ridiculous things teenagers say. Except somehow, a decade later, it came true. ”recounts, those early touchstones shaped Potts’ understanding of what music could do in the world, and also its limits. At the 1997 Tibetan Freedom Concert in New York, U2’s Bono noted: “There is a mentality where people think that by just going to the concert, that has sorted the problem out.

All the prisoners are out of jail now and all the hungry are fed. And, of course, that isn’t the way. But it’s a great start! ” That idea became the Milarepa Fund, which Potts formed with Yauch in 1994, after the two met in Nepal and bonded over their shared support for Tibet.

Their first collaboration directed proceeds from Beastie Boys recordings that incorporated Tibetan monastic chants, which evolved into an activist organization using music and youth culture to spotlight Tibet’s nonviolent struggle. One Story I Wrote Haunted Me. So I Kept Chasing It DownWatch U2 Film a Video for Upcoming Single ‘Street of Dreams’ Off Their Next Album The effort culminated in that first Tibetan Freedom Concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in June 1996.

Alongside Tibetan performers, who brought their own culture, traditions, and voices, the concerts would go on to draw more than 325,000 attendees, and reach millions more through television broadcasts, radio coverage, and early large-scale online streams.is less interested in nostalgia than in scale — how a concert series helped pull a generation of listeners into a political struggle they might otherwise never have encountered. For Deyden Tethong, who worked with the Milarepa Fund and later became a leading voice in the Tibet movement, the timing of the series matters.

“The work never stopped,” Tethong says. “I hope in this moment, 30 years after the first shows, this series offers listeners a chance to reconnect and reflect and find some energy for the work happening now. For those who were not yet born, this series introduces it to a new generation. ” He notes that the impact still echoes.

“The concerts didn’t free Tibet, but they changed lives,” adds Tethong. “They educated people; built solidarity; inspired action — for Tibet and countless other causes. Thirty years later, I still meet people who tell me they were at a Tibetan Freedom Concert and were inspired by what they saw and learned. ”BTS Will Break Down Their Song Lyrics and Favorite Korean Dishes in Upcoming Book ReleasesFor Potts, the point is what happens after the music fades.

“The call to action is: Don’t let the story end in your headphones,” she says. “Let it move you. Toward Tibet. Toward your own community.

Toward whatever place is asking you to care a little more and show up a little better. … The point is not that everyone has to do the same thing. The point is that everyone can do something. ”Tim Allen Says 'Home Improvement' Reboot Is 'Stuck' Because of On-Screen Sons' 'Personality Problems' in Real Life: 'They've Got Their Own Issues'





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC Freedom 250: Topuria vs. Gaethje to be Held on White House South LawnUFC President Dana White announced the UFC Freedom 250 event, featuring a lightweight title fight between champion Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, to take place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026. The event, celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary, will also include weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial. President Donald Trump met with the fighters in the Oval Office to promote the event.

Read more »

Party Poopers' Fight Card: Jane Fonda, 'No Kings,' communists roll out rival spectacle to Trump's 250thAnti-Trump 'No Kings' coalition organizes nationwide watch parties and a Jane Fonda concert as counterprogramming to White House UFC Freedom 250 event.

Read more »

Novig Promo Code COVERS100 Unlocks a Trade Discount for UFC Freedom 250 Prediction MarketsUse the Novig promo code COVERS100 for 5 Novig Cash plus 10% off your first purchase ahead of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

Read more »

OG Promo Code Unlocks $100 in Trading Bonuses Starting With UFC Freedom 250 Prediction MarketsUse the OG promo code for UFC Freedom 250 and earn up to $100 in trading bonuses on the prediction market app. No code needed!

Read more »