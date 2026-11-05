Beetlejuice 3 Prospect Dimmed by Catherine O'Hara Death and Tim Burton's Stance

Catherine O'Hara's death and Tim Burton's lack of plans complicate the future of Beetlejuice 3. Al Gough and Miles Millar discuss the franchise's potential with ScreenRant.

Screen Rant reports that the future of the Beetlejuice franchise faces significant uncertainty following the death of actress Catherine O'Hara. Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, interviewed during a celebration of Smallville's 25th anniversary, addressed the potential for a third installment. They noted that O'Hara's passing creates a substantial hurdle for any new film centered around the chaotic demon character. The directors emphasized that creator Tim Burton holds the ultimate decision-making power regarding the franchise's continuation.

Catherine O'Hara Death Impact on Sequel Plans

Catherine O'Hara portrayed the iconic character Delia Deetz in the 2024 sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Her performance alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder received widespread critical acclaim. The 2024 film grossed over $451 million worldwide and holds a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Screen Rant analyst Alex Harrison praised the original cast for bringing the project closest to the feel of the 1988 predecessor. O'Hara's absence leaves a heavy weight for fans and the production team alike.

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Tim Burton Decision Key to Franchise Future

Al Gough stated that the possibility of a third movie ultimately rests with Tim Burton. He admitted that producing a film without Catherine O'Hara would be extremely difficult. Burton currently has no plans to direct a third installment. Warner Bros. is reportedly exploring options for new content, but major stars like Jenna Ortega have stated they will not return unless Burton directs. The franchise remains open-ended pending these key decisions.

Smallville Creators Insight on Beetlejuice Legacy

Gough and Millar worked on the crossover between Smallville and the Beetlejuice universe. They expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Tim Burton. The interview highlighted the enduring popularity of the dark comedy franchise. The original 1988 movie was rewritten from a violent horror script to a gothic camp classic. The legacy of the series includes a four-season animated series and a Broadway musical with eight Tony nominations.

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Beetlejuice 3 Casting and Production Challenges

The 2024 sequel featured an extensive cast including Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Danny DeVito, and Willem Dafoe. Jenna Ortega reprised her role as Lydia Deetz in the recent film. Reports indicate that Ortega and other stars require Burton's involvement to commit to a third movie. The production challenges are compounded by the tragic loss of a central cast member. Any future project would need to navigate these creative and emotional complexities.

Warner Bros Strategy and Box Office Performance

Warner Bros. continues to assess the financial potential of the Beetlejuice brand. The 2024 box office success proved new generations embrace Tim Burton's portrayal. However, the studio must balance commercial interests with the feasibility of casting. The lack of a clear directive from Burton leaves the franchise in a state of limbo. Fans await further announcements regarding the next steps for the chaotic demon series.