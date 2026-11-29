While USC and UCLA were both busy fighting to keep their hopes of making the College Football Playoff alive on Saturday, fans of both schools were seen fighting in the bleachers at the Rose Bowl. D…

In a video posted on X, it showed a UCLA fan and a USC fan exchanging words with one another, and it resulted in the Bruins fan reaching for the Trojans fan’s neck area.

As the Trojans fan was already starting to find himself off-balance, the UCLA fan pushed him, and the USC fan responded by tossing some of his beer on the Bruins fans he was arguing with, which forced another UCLA fan to intervene, and he was seen punching him. The UCLA fan landed a few blows and was then restrained by fans sitting in the area.

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Once the USC fan got back to his feet, he tried to fight the fan again but was quickly knocked back down, suffering the same result. X / @Robertschwinn Near the end of the video, the fight appeared to have been broken up, but a loud echo of “OH! ” from the fans in the stands emerged.