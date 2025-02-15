Beef Tallow Company Resumes Sales After Voluntary Recall

Lady May Tallow, a Mississippi-based company specializing in beef tallow products, has resumed sales after a voluntary recall initiated by the USDA due to a labeling issue. The recall, which affected over 30,000 pounds of 24-ounce cooking tallow, prompted the company to update its labeling and ensure compliance with regulations. The company reassured customers that the product itself remained safe and offered replacements to those who purchased the affected product.

A Mississippi-based company, Lady May Tallow, has resumed sales of its beef tallow products after a voluntary recall initiated by the United States Department of Agriculture ( USDA ) due to a labeling issue. The recall affected over 30,000 pounds of the company's 24-ounce cooking beef tallow sold nationwide. \According to a statement from Lady May Tallow provided to Fox News Digital, the product itself remained safe and unaffected by the labeling issue.

However, the company decided to recall the product in order to ensure compliance with regulations. The company's manufacturer, Common Sense Soap, based in New Hampshire, was responsible for the labeling error. \The recall only applied to the 24-ounce cooking tallow and did not affect any other products sold by Lady May Tallow, which offers a variety of beef tallow products, including skincare and candles. Sales resumed on Friday, February 14, after the labeling was updated. The company requested that customers who purchased the affected product between October 16, 2024, and February 6, 2025, dispose of it. Customers can also contact Lady May Tallow for a replacement by emailing a photo of the product and a receipt. \\The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered the issue after being notified by a local health department. The recalled tallow products lacked a USDA mark of inspection, and Common Sense Soap did not possess a federal grant of inspection to produce food products. The FSIS emphasized that Common Sense Soap is not authorized to produce products intended for human consumption. Although no adverse reactions related to the beef tallow were reported, the FSIS stressed the importance of accurate labeling and compliance with food safety regulations





