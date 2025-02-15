Beef Tallow Company Resumes Sales After USDA Recall Over Labeling Issue

Lady May Tallow, a Mississippi company, resumed sales of its beef tallow products after a recall initiated by the USDA due to a labeling issue. The recall affected only a 24-ounce cooking tallow product sold nationwide. The company emphasizes that the product itself remained safe and the issue stemmed from a labeling discrepancy.

A Mississippi-based company, Lady May Tallow, specializes in selling various beef tallow products, including those for skincare and candles. On February 6th, the company was notified by the United States Department of Agriculture ( USDA ) about a labeling issue affecting their 24-ounce beef tallow for cooking. While the product itself remained safe and unaffected, the labeling required correction.

Common Sense Soap, Lady May Tallow's manufacturer based in New Hampshire, initiated a voluntary recall to ensure compliance. Beef tallow, the fat surrounding a cow's kidney, is used in both cosmetics and cooking. The recalled tallow, sold nationwide, lacked the USDA mark of inspection, and Common Sense Soap did not possess a federal grant of inspection to produce food products. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered the issue after being notified by a local health department. The FSIS noted that the presence of nutritional labels on the products might lead consumers to believe they are safe for consumption, despite the lack of proper inspection.Chris McDonald, owner and founder of Lady May Tallow, informed Fox News Digital that the recall only affected the 24-ounce cooking tallow product, not any other items sold by the company. The labeling has since been updated, and sales resumed on February 14th. The company advised consumers who purchased the 24-ounce cooking tallow between October 16th, 2024, and February 6th, 2025, to dispose of it. Those with remaining product can receive a replacement by emailing a photo of the product along with a receipt to Lady May Tallow. The company emphasized this as a valuable learning experience and expressed gratitude for the understanding and continued support of its customers





