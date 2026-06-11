Bee Movie Climbs Netflix's U.S. Top 10 Rankings

The 2007 animated comedy 'Bee Movie' has made a comeback on Netflix, climbing into the platform's U.S. Top 10 rankings. Fans have helped push the film back into the streaming conversation, showcasing its enduring appeal.

animated hit is finding a new audience on Netflix . The 2007 comedy has climbed into the platform’s U.S. Top 10 rankings. Nearly two decades after its theatrical run , the film is enjoying another moment in the spotlight.

Fans in the United States have helped push the animated favorite back into the streaming conversation.

‘s rankings for this month, Bee Movie landed at No. 5 on Netflix’s Top 10 movies chart in the United States. The animated comedy finished ahead of titles including Goat, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, David, Marked Woman and Fallen. The resurgence shows that the film still attracts fans long after its original release.

Released in 2007 by DreamWorks Animation, The Bee Movie follows Barry B. Benson, a young bee voiced by Jerry Seinfeld, who becomes upset after discovering humans harvest and consume honey. He decides to sue the human race, setting off a bizarre and often absurd chain of events. Alongside Seinfeld, the voice cast included Renée Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, John Goodman, Patrick Warburton and Chris Rock.

The film was helmed by Simon J. Smith and Steve Hickner and reportedly carried a production budget of about $150 million. During its theatrical run, it earned roughly $293 million. As for the critics, they were divided on the movie, but many fans adored its quirky humor and unusual story. On, Bee Movie holds a 49% critics score, while audiences have generally been kinder to it, giving it a 53% score.

Over the years, the film developed a strong internet following. Memes and social media jokes helped turn Bee Movie into a cult favorite among younger audiences. Despite its popularity, DreamWorks has never announced a sequel, and no follow-up film is currently in development. Rishabh Shandilya is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, covering movies, television, and celebrity news.

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Bee Movie Netflix Climbing Into The Top 10 U.S. Top 10 Rankings Another Moment In The Spotlight Theatrical Run Earned Roughly $293 Million Critics Divided Audiences Kinder Strong Internet Following Cult Favorite Sequel Follow-Up Film Christopher Nolan Nimrods AMC Theatres Law & Order: SVU Amy Adams Michael Douglas Jerry Seinfeld Hugh Grant

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