Bedfordshire Police failed to disclose Matthew Waddell's violent history to Sarah Albone under Clare's Law due to data protection errors, contributing to her fatal attack. See the full coroner's report details.

Bedfordshire Police failed to disclose the violent criminal history of Matthew Waddell to his partner, Sarah Albone, prior to her murder due to a fundamental misunderstanding of data protection regulations. Senior coroner Emma Whitting determined that this failure, combined with other investigative lapses, materially contributed to the death of the 38-year-old victim.

Clare's Law Disclosure Failure

Coroner Emma Whitting issued a formal Prevention of Future Deaths report addressed to Bedfordshire Police, the Home Office, and the Department of Health and Social Care. The report highlights that officers erroneously believed the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act and the Data Protection Act prohibited the sharing of information regarding Waddell's past convictions. This legal misinterpretation prevented the force from acting on Sarah Albone's application under Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme.

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Clare's Law is designed to allow individuals to inquire about a partner's history of abusive or violent behavior before they are harmed. In this instance, the policy was not applied correctly despite explicit requests for information. The coroner noted that the force did not properly appreciate the severity of the risk Waddell posed, leaving Ms. Albone unaware of the danger she was in as her relationship deteriorated.

Police Response to Domestic Abuse

The inquest into the death of Sarah Albone, which concluded in September, revealed a pattern of police inaction during a period of escalating domestic abuse. Ms. Albone, who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and Functional Neurological Disorder, described herself as a particularly vulnerable person. She had attempted to end the relationship with Matthew Waddell in 2020 and again in September 2021 due to his coercive and controlling behavior.

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Despite being arrested for harassment and released on bail with conditions not to contact her, Waddell continued to visit Ms. Albone's home in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire. The coroner criticized the police for closing investigations and failing to press charges against Waddell. By the time Ms. Albone reported him for assault in December 2021, she had clearly lost all confidence in the police to assist her, a sentiment reinforced by previous failures to act.

Inquest Findings and Future Deaths Report

Coroner Emma Whitting stated that the police failed to properly investigate a report made by a neighbor in August 2022. Instead of looking into Waddell's potential threat, officers arrested Ms. Albone for allegedly attacking him. This incident likely reinforced her belief that the police would never assist her, thereby allowing Waddell to maintain greater control over her movements and interactions. The coroner emphasized that there is a significant risk of future deaths unless systemic changes are implemented.

The Prevention of Future Deaths report calls for urgent reforms in how police forces interpret data protection laws when dealing with domestic violence disclosures. The coroner argued that a rigid application of data rules must not override the duty to protect life. Authorities are now expected to review their protocols to ensure that victims of domestic abuse can access vital information about their partners' criminal histories without undue legal barriers.

Murder Details and Cover-Up Tactics

Matthew Waddell was convicted in 2023 for killing Sarah Albone at her home in Biggleswade and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years. The court heard that he subjected Ms. Albone to a frenzied and horrific attack, which included stamping, kicking, and punching. A sick confession note written by Waddell revealed that he stamped on her head repeatedly, noting that she was still breathing when he inflicted the final blows.

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After murdering Ms. Albone, Waddell stuffed her body into a suitcase and placed it inside a wheelie bin outside her home. He then executed a sophisticated plan to lay false information about her whereabouts. He sent text messages from her phone to friends and family, pretending to be her and claiming she was in a hospital in London and did not wish to see anyone. This deception successfully threw family, friends, and police off the scent for several months.

Discovery of Body and Sentencing

The body of Sarah Albone was not discovered until February 2023, nearly three months after she was last seen. During the weeks she had been dead, Waddell continued to withdraw cash from her bank account and sell her belongings online. On one Christmas Eve, while her body lay just feet away in the wheelie bin, he sent a video message to a friend expressing a casual and detached attitude while watching television.

During the trial, Waddell attempted to blame Ms. Albone, claiming he had snapped after suffering years of abuse. However, jurors rejected this defense in light of the evidence presented. The brutal nature of the assault, combined with the calculated effort to hide the crime, led to the severe life sentence. The case has now sparked a major review of how domestic violence disclosures are handled by law enforcement agencies across the region.