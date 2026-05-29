Becoming an Ally to Stepchildren

Stepchildren feel more supported and are more connected to stepparents who are on their side. Being an ally shows stepchildren that they matter to the stepparent.

Being an ally to stepchildren is one way to build a connection with them. Being an ally may involve being an advocate for a stepchild, taking their side in a dispute with other people.

Allying can involve intervening, protecting, helping stepchildren solve problems, and showing support. A basic task for stepparents is to bond positively with stepchildren. When stepparents and stepchildren get along well with each other, all family members are happier and experience fewer problems and couple/marital relationships are better. Relationships between stepparents and stepchildren are key to promoting individual and stepfamily well-being.for members of stepfamilies.

I focus on how people create and sustain effective and satisfying relationships. I have been blogging about research evidence regarding what works, concentrating recently on what stepparents do to build positive connections with their stepchildren Greg’s stepson, Anthony, complained that he could not get the manager of his apartment complex to make repairs after making multiple requests. Greg called the company for his stepson and asked to speak to the person in charge of repairs.

He documented the problem, explained Anthony’s attempts at getting it fixed, and made an appointment to have a plumber come to Anthony’s apartment.decisions the other had made. Ben, Steph’s stepfather, made it a point to protect his stepson when this happened by taking him into another room and talking with him about how his parents’ disagreements were not Steph’s fault.for stepchildren.

Attending school events, concerts, or sporting events shows stepchildren that the stepparent is “there for them,” supports them, and is interested in their lives.and musical events. Gina, dressed in team colors, cheered loudly for her stepdaughter at softball games and enthusiastically joined in standing ovations after her stepdaughter’s band concerts.when stepparents become their allies. Stepchildren feel more supported and more connected to stepparents who show caring by actively or passively showing up for them.

These actions show stepchildren that they matter to the stepparent. Being an ally or becoming an advocate for stepchildren may be positive turning points in relationships. Seeing the stepparent as an ally or advocate may help a stepchild think differently about the stepparent and can motivate them to bond with the stepparent. Alyssa had been on the fence about whether her stepdad was going to be a good addition to her life or not.

After he volunteered to help her navigate the complicated health insurance forms she needed to complete, Alyssa was so grateful that she started to notice other ways that her stepdad made her life a bit easier. Looking back, this experience seemed to her to be a turning point in their relationship.

Taking the stepchild’s side in a disagreement with another person may be less beneficial when it happens frequently, particularly when the person on the other side is one of the stepchild’s parents. New stepparents should generally support their partner’s parental decisions, and if they disagree with any aspects of parenting, stepparents should quietly discuss their reactions to the parent when they are alone.

Carefully timed advocacy for stepchildren , however, can be helpful in forming an alliance with them, but constant two against one disagreements can spell trouble and should be avoided.https://doi.org/10.1177/019251399020003001There was a problem adding your email address. Please try again. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

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