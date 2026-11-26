Is one of WWE's greatest rivalries on the verge of starting its next chapter? Becky Lynch is just a few days away from challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's W

Survivor Series: WarGames, and while she's firmly focused on her opportunity to win just her second main roster world title since her loss to Bianca Belair at"Off the Ropes" on WWE Radio, and was asked about the potential of a new singles encounter with longtime adversary Charlotte Flair.

The Man and The Queen have not wrestled each other one-on-one since their bitter battle at, and that five-year gap was surprising even to Lynch when it was mentioned to her. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Lynch and Flair could find themselves on opposite sides of the ring by the timeseason rolls around.

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A win for Becky on Saturday, coupled with a Flair victory in either the Women's Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, could lead to both women battling each other for the Women's World Title in Saudi Arabia next April. If those stars aligned, Lynch seemed to be open to the idea of renewing her rivalry with Charlotte next year, but she would certainly need some additional convincing.