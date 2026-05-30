Becky Hill Roasts Jack Whitehall on New Album 'Rebecca' Over 'Wetherspoons Whitney' Dig

Becky Hill responds to Jack Whitehall's 'Wetherspoons Whitney' comment with a diss track on her new album, addressing classism and privilege. The singer debuted the song 'Daddy's Range Rover' at an intimate gig, calling out the comedian's nepotism and private education.

Becky Hill has fired back at Jack Whitehall on her new album 'Rebecca', after the privately educated comedian cruelly branded her 'Wetherspoons Whitney' at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

The Worcestershire-born singer, 32, explained how she 'let loose' on the record as she speaks out against classism in the music industry. Nepo baby Jack, 37, who has hosted the BRITs six times, is the son of talent agent Michael Whitehall, 86, who represented the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis and Colin Firth.

After being educated at the £60,000-a-year Marlborough College alongside Robert Pattinson and the future Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Jack is said to have then gone on to work for his dad's former boss before launching his own showbiz career. Debuting the track at an intimate gig this week, Hill told the audience: 'I've had enough of all this s*** so I wrote about it.

This song, I'm affectionately calling Wetherspoons Whitney, but you lot will know it as Daddy's Range Rover. This one's for you, Jack.

' The lyrics read: 'Just cause your daddy worked in showbiz, got you a job with his old boss. I bet you didn't even notice. The opportunities you got.

' She continues: 'You judge me on my accent before I even start, but you know nothing about me. What can I do? I'll never be like you.

' The Sun reported the performance. Daily Mail has contacted Jack Whitehall's representatives for comment. The comedian presented the BRIT Awards earlier this year, but viewers criticised him for 'punching down' with his 'painful posh boy schtick'. He made digs at the working class, including a joke about an audience member's suit being made of low-quality material.

Jack also addressed the BRITs moving to Manchester, calling the city the 'G spot of the North' and referencing Oasis reuniting. The incident comes after Hill married her long-time love, Charlie Gardner, in an idyllic beach ceremony in Cornwall in September 2025, attended by stars like Ella Eyre and Gareth Gates. Hill, who identifies as LGBTQ+, has spoken about facing archaic attitudes abroad. Her new album 'Rebecca' is released September 25





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