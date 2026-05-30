Becky Hill Hits Back at Jack Whitehall with New Song After 'Wetherspoons Whitney' Remark

The singer addresses classism and privilege on her new album, taking aim at the comedian's background.

Becky Hill has fired back at Jack Whitehall after the comedian branded her 'Wetherspoons Whitney' at the 2025 BRIT Awards. The Worcestershire-born songstress, 32, took aim at Whitehall's privileged upbringing on her new album 'Rebecca', specifically with a track called 'Daddy's Range Rover' which she affectionately refers to as 'Wetherspoons Whitney'.

During an intimate gig this week, Hill told the audience: 'I've had enough of all this s*** so I wrote about it. This song, I'm affectionately calling Wetherspoons Whitney, but you lot will know it as Daddy's Range Rover. This one's for you, Jack.

' The song's lyrics directly challenge Whitehall's background: 'Just 'cause your daddy worked in showbiz, got you a job with his old boss. I bet you didn't even notice the opportunities you got.

' Hill further sings, 'You judge me on my accent before I even start, but you know nothing about me. What can I do? I'll never be like you.

' The singer explained that she 'let loose' on the record to address 'classism' in the music industry. Jack Whitehall, 37, has hosted the BRIT Awards six times. He is the son of talent agent Michael Whitehall, who represented stars like Dame Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Colin Firth. Whitehall was educated at the £60,000-a-year Marlborough College alongside Robert Pattinson and the future Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

After school, he reportedly worked for his father's former boss before launching his own career in comedy and television. At this year's BRIT Awards, Whitehall faced criticism for 'punching down' with jokes about working-class audience members, including mocking a man's suit as low-quality material. Viewers also criticized his 'painful posh boy schtick' as he hosted the ceremony from Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, marking the awards' first year outside London.

The comedian made a joke about Manchester being the 'G spot of the North' and referenced the Oasis reunion while focusing on Noel Gallagher in the audience. The feud recalls Whitehall's original 'Wetherspoons Whitney' jibe at the 2025 BRITs, where he aimed to mock Hill's background. Hill, who rose to fame from a council estate in Worcestershire, has now used her music to respond.

In a statement, Hill emphasized that the track is about highlighting classist attitudes she has faced throughout her career.

'It's time to call out the double standards. People judge you based on your accent or where you're from, but they never look at their own privilege,' she said. The album 'Rebecca' is set for release on September 25, and fans have already praised Hill for her boldness. The artist also recently married her long-time partner Charlie Gardner in a beach ceremony in Falmouth, Cornwall, in September 2025, with guests including Ella Eyre and Gareth Gates.

Hill has been open about her queerness and the challenges she faces as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly during international tours. Daily Mail has reached out to Jack Whitehall's representatives for comment on the new song, but no response has been received yet. The incident has sparked wider conversations about class privilege in the entertainment industry, with many supporting Hill's outspoken stance





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Becky Hill Jack Whitehall BRIT Awards Classism New Album

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