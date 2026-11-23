A 13-year-old boy is on trial at the Old Bailey for manslaughter and arson after a fire at a Beckton block of flats killed his 15-year-old friend Tiffany Regis during a party in 2023.

A 13-year-old suspect has appeared at the Old Bailey in London, facing charges of manslaughter and arson following a fatal fire at a residential block in Beckton, east London. The court heard that the teenager ignited a blaze that killed 15-year-old Tiffany Regis during a gathering in April 2023. The trial, which began with the prosecution presenting its opening case, details how the incident occurred after a dispute led the suspect to set fire to items on the ground floor of the building.

Tiffany Regis Death Context and Party Details

Tiffany Regis died when flames engulfed the second-floor flat where she was celebrating with a group of friends on April 6 2023. The gathering took place during the Easter holidays at the home of a female friend in Beckton, east London. Nine other children of varying ages were present at the event, creating a crowded and chaotic environment. Prosecutor Hugh Davies KC stated that the group had been using vapes and smoking cannabis while the host's mother was away at a hospital appointment. The atmosphere deteriorated when one of the attendees vomited, prompting the host to begin cleaning up the area and asking half the group to leave.

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Alleged Arson Mechanism and Property Damage

The suspect, who cannot be named due to his age and is now 16 years old, is accused of setting fire to assorted junk on the ground floor after being asked to depart. Hugh Davies KC explained that the defendant had previously been charging a vape in the host's bedroom without permission, which contributed to the tension. The prosecution alleges that the fire started on the ground level and spread rapidly up the stairwell into the flats above. The blaze caused significant structural damage to the block of flats while tragically claiming the life of Tiffany Regis. The prosecutor emphasized that the suspect denied the charges, but the evidence points to reckless disregard for property and human life.

Prosecution Stance and Defendant Denial

Hugh Davies KC clarified that the prosecution does not allege the defendant intended to kill or injure anyone, nor did he set out to destroy the entire block of flats. However, the legal team argues that by setting fire to miscellaneous items, the defendant was reckless as to whether property would be damaged or whether life would be endangered. This dangerous and unlawful act is cited as the direct cause of Tiffany Regis's death. The prosecutor noted that the incident is a tragedy for the defendant as well, but the legal responsibility remains. The 13-year-old, now 16, sat at the back of the court accompanied by his mother and denied all charges of manslaughter, arson, and arson being reckless as to the endangerment of life.

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Evacuation Attempts and Fire Response

As the alarm was raised, panic ensued among the group of teenagers. Several children fled the building either by jumping from a second-floor window or by running down the stairs. Tiffany Regis did not manage to escape the flames. Her lifeless body was discovered by firefighters when they arrived at the scene in Beckton, east London. The speed at which the fire spread up the stairwell prevented her from exiting the flat. The emergency services responded to the emergency, but the damage to the property and the loss of life were already irreversible. The incident has left the local community and the families involved grappling with the severe consequences of the young person's actions.

Legal Proceedings and Future Court Dates

The trial continues at the Old Bailey as the prosecution prepares to present further evidence and witness testimonies. The defendant faces the full weight of the law for his alleged actions on that April day in 2023. Legal experts note that cases involving minors who commit serious offenses like arson and manslaughter require careful judicial consideration of intent and recklessness. The outcome of this trial will determine the legal accountability of the teenager for the death of Tiffany Regis and the destruction of the Beckton residential property. All parties await the final verdict from the court as the proceedings move forward.