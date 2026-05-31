Beckham Family Unites to Support Romeo's New Retro Sports Brand Intra

Victoria and David Beckham show their support for son Romeo as he launches his retro sports brand Intra, with a family gathering in London and a Mediterranean holiday.

Victoria Beckham and her husband David recently showed their unwavering support for their middle son Romeo as he ventured into the fashion industry with his new retro sports brand, Intra.

The couple, both 51 and 52 respectively, attended the soft launch event in London, where they posed for photographs with Romeo, his younger brother Cruz, and their respective girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel. The family gathering highlighted the close-knit bond among the Beckhams, with David beaming as he modeled an England-themed bomber jacket from Romeo's collection, while Victoria opted for a more polished look in a white satin sleeveless blouse paired with smart black trousers.

Despite the casual yet sophisticated attire, Victoria publicly expressed her excitement for Romeo on social media, writing a heartfelt message to celebrate his entrepreneurial step. Romeo, who is currently 23 years old, has been teasing the football-inspired fashion line for weeks, drawing inspiration from iconic national team kits including those of England, Brazil, and the United States.

The brand features retro-style apparel such as bomber jackets, jogging bottoms, and accessories, all designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia for classic sportswear. The official launch is scheduled for June 7, but the soft launch event on Thursday night allowed a select group of friends and family to preview the collection.

Romeo, accompanied by his girlfriend Kim, made a statement with his own outfit: an England jacket from the line paired with grey Intra jogging bottoms and white trainers, topped with a black beanie despite the warm London weather. The couple appeared deeply in love, sharing affectionate moments outside a bustling Soho pub where Romeo mingled with guests. The Beckham family's support extends beyond this single event.

Earlier in the week, they were seen enjoying a Mediterranean holiday aboard their superyacht, cruising around the Balearic Islands. Victoria shared candid snapshots on Instagram, including one of David and Romeo showing off their tattooed physiques while swimming in the sea, and another of David and Victoria watching the sunset from the deck of their 16 million pound yacht.

The family vacation also included their youngest daughter, Harper, who was photographed wrapped in a towel after a day in the sun. These moments underscore the strong family dynamics that have always been central to the Beckham brand.

Romeo, who has previously worked with fashion houses like Burberry, Canada Goose, and Puma, seems determined to carve out his own identity in the fashion world, with an estimated net worth of 5 million dollars and a growing reputation as a style influencer. His brother Cruz, along with his girlfriend Jackie, also showed support, with Jackie promoting Romeo's new line on her own social media platforms.

The Intra brand represents not just a business venture but a continuation of the Beckham legacy in sports and fashion, blending Romeo's personal passions with the family's public image





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