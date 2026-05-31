Beckham Family Unites for Romeo's Retro Sports Brand Launch Intra

Victoria and David Beckham supported their son Romeo as he launched his new football-inspired fashion label, Intra, in London. The retro sportswear collection, influenced by England, Brazil, and USA kits, marks Romeo's first independent business venture.

The Beckham family gathered in London to support Romeo Beckham 's launch of his new retro sports fashion brand, Intra. The 23-year-old, who is the middle son of football icon David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, officially introduced the brand following a soft launch earlier in the week.

The collection draws inspiration from classic football kits of England, Brazil, and the USA, featuring vintage-style apparel. At the event, Romeo was accompanied by his girlfriend, model Kim Turnbull, while his younger brother Cruz, 21, and Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel also attended. David Beckham, 51, proudly modeled an England-themed jacket from the line, embodying the brand's athletic spirit.

In contrast, Victoria Beckham, 52, chose a more polished look, wearing a white satin sleeveless blouse with tailored black trousers. The family shared warm moments, with Romeo wrapping his arms around his parents as they held hands and smiled for cameras. Victoria expressed her pride on Instagram, posting, "So excited for you @romeobeckham @intra x.

" Romeo's venture marks his first major independent business project, building on his previous collaborations with high-profile brands like Burberry, Canada Goose, and Puma. His net worth is estimated at $5 million, and he has been teasing the project on social media for weeks. The launch took place outside a bustling Soho pub, where Romeo and Kim enjoyed drinks with friends.

Kim, who showcased a bold fashion choice with a cropped black vest and ripped jeans, also documented the event by photographing the Intra display. The brand is set for an official launch on June 7. While celebrating Romeo's achievement, the family has also been enjoying a Mediterranean holiday aboard their superyacht in the Balearic Islands. Recent Instagram posts showed David and Romeo sunbathing, displaying their extensive tattoos, and Victoria shared a romantic sunset snapshot with David. Their youngest child, Harper, 14, was also featured in holiday photos





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