Beckham Family Cheers on Romeo's New Retro Sports Brand Launch

Victoria and David Beckham join sons Romeo and Cruz to celebrate the soft launch of Romeo's vintage-inspired clothing line Intra, with David modeling an England-themed jacket.

Victoria Beckham and her husband David were the picture of parental pride as they gathered in London to support their middle son Romeo in the soft launch of his new retro sports brand, Intra.

The event, held near a bustling Soho pub, drew fans and family alike. David, 51, the England football legend, beamed as he modeled one of the brand's vintage-inspired jackets, an England-themed bomber that he wore with casual ease. His wife Victoria, 52, the fashion mogul and former Spice Girl, chose a more sophisticated look for the evening, pairing a white satin sleeveless blouse with smart black trousers.

The couple's younger son Cruz, 21, attended with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, while Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 25, added a touch of edgy style in a cropped black vest and ripped jeans. Romeo himself wore an England jacket from the collection, paired with grey Intra jogging bottoms and white trainers, topped with a black beanie despite the warm weather.

The family posed for photos, with Victoria and David holding hands sweetly, and Romeo wrapping his arms around them from behind. Victoria expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing: 'So excited for you @romeobeckham @intra x





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