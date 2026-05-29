Becka Is Going Through It, but Mattea Conforti Is Going to the Jersey Shore

We caught up with 'The Testaments' star ahead of her summer break, before she returns to Harvard.

Mattea Conforti just finished her sophomore year at Harvard University—where she's studying theater, dance, and media with a minor in government—and she's ready for a good old-fashioned summer on the Jersey Shore.

Before she heads to the beach, though, she's got some wisdom to share with high school grads prepping for their freshman-year dorm days. , set at an all-girls school in Gilead.

The actor has had to juggle her studies with starring on the TV show, hopping from set to press engagements to class, but she's making it work—and having fun doing it.was just renewed for season two, and while we don't want to share any spoilers for those who haven't yet finished season one, there's aaren't exactly having a typical school experience—they're being trained to be commanders' wives, after all—there are similarities between the“In Gilead, they're not allowed to have best friends or any kind of friendship. It's so powerful that are still able to find that kind of connection and friendship within each other,” Conforti says.

“It shows how being in the same environment and connecting with others, putting yourself out there, and having open and honest communication with other people can really help you feel like you're at home and help you foster those amazing friendships, just like these girls do. ” Until filming picks up again, Conforti has some Jersey Shore action to enjoy, not to mention prepping for her junior year of college!

During her brief summer break, the actor chatted withI started my experience last fall as a freshman, and I've met such incredible people. I love all my classes. It can be challenging at times, but I really feel like I've found a place where I've met my people.

I sent in my audition while I was still in my spring semester of my freshman year, and when I found out that I booked it, I was given a few weeks to get to Canada and start filming. Unfortunately, that meant I had to take a leave of absence , but I was able to resume in the fall this past year.

It's been a little challenging traveling back and forth, but I've been able to find wiggle room and flexibility within my classes and doing this. It's something that I have to prioritize just as much as acting in that way. I'm taking a bunch of different classes I never thought I would be able to take, and I'm always learning something new there, which is just so amazing.

What are three things you'd recommend every college student buy for their dorm or pack for dorm life? Why? A mattress topper! A good mattress topper because those beds are so uncomfortable—they're so small—and getting a good night of sleep is very important.

Snacks to have around your dorm. You don't realize how little time you have to plan around meals and getting from point A to point B. Having things you can grab-and-go is really important. A ton of pictures of your family and friends to make it feel homey and as comfortable as possible. That's been my lifeline at school.

A good vanity set up, I think, is essential. Having a space to dedicate to your work and getting ready every day is really important, to have separation in your room. I really like a picture board. I keep bringing up pictures.

It's just nice to look at a few things that are hanging on your wall to remind you that there are people in your life who are there for you. And a good hamper situation for your dirty clothes, because that can get really difficult when you don't know where to put your dirty clothes…. They could be all over the room. Something portable that you can bring down to the washing machine.

I always like to get different kinds of lighting, like lamps or lights to hang up, because overhead light is so stark, so sterile, it makes the room feellike your bedroom. Just take your dorm room and make it feel like your actual bedroom at home as much as possible. I like to get little fake plants, too, to kind of make it more of an aesthetic and vibey place.

”Realizing how little space I have, because I overpacked everything when I first got there! I packed every single piece of clothing in my closet. Only pack essential clothes that you can wear almost, like, every day. You don't need everything.

You don't need every pair of shoes. I really wish someone told me that. Accept the unknowingness and uncertainty. As a freshman, you walk in being uncertain of what classes are you taking, what your major should be….

It really is a blank slate. And it's a way to hone in on any hobbies you never thought you had the chance to explore or thought you were going to be capable of doing. It's such a learning environment. You're constantly adapting new things, so take full advantage of every possibility, every experience—and say yes to things.

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