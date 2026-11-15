Becht, Hansen combine to push Penn State past Minnesota 42-14, clinching bowl eligibility

Rocco Becht threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and Penn State pulled away from Minnesota 42-14 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions clinched bowl eligibility with the win.

FILE - Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht looks to throw a pass against Marshall during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in State College, Pa.

) — Rocco Becht threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and Penn State pulled away from Minnesota 42-14 on Saturday. Carson Hansen ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, Ben Brahmer caught two touchdown passes and Penn State’s defense suffocated Minnesota early under a swirling mix of mist and flurries to become bowl eligible at Beaver Stadium.

Also read Instant Reaction From Penn State's Uneven Win Over Minnesota

The Nittany Lions got their third-straight win in league play thanks to a bruising ground attack that set the tone early and churned 173 yards of its 229 rushing yards in the first half. It was a far cry from the team that struggled through a four-game skid to start conference play in the Matt Campbell era.

“We had to become a team. We were a group of players and a group of coaches that were trying to find our identity,” Campbell said.

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“The reality of it is, we had to create a real team and we had to create the culture and the identity that we wanted to pay with, and I think we know what that needs to look like. ”Penn State led 28-0 at halftime after the Golden Gophers gave the Nittany Lions short fields to mount easy scoring drives.

Becht opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone five plays after Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey fumbled a snap at midfield on Minnesota’s first possession. Penn State only had 33 yards to go after Tyrell Chatman blocked the Gophers’ first punt. The Nittany Lions went up 14-0 moments later when Brahmer pulled down a 19-yard touchdown pass between defenders.

A 19-yard punt return from Zay Robinson early in the second quarter set Becht and the offense up at midfield again. Hansen burst through Minnesota’s defense for a 46-yard touchdown and the rout was on.

“He’s able to make those types of plays,” Becht said. “Carson is just a gamer. He goes out there, loves football and just wants to help the team win. ” The Gophers failed to cross midfield again in the half and were flagged for fair catch interference on their final punt before halftime.

The 15-yard penalty gave Penn State the ball at Minnesota’s 36 and Taylor Mouser’s offense needed just six plays to go up 28-0 on a rollout pass to Cam Wallace. Brahmer’s second touchdown catch opened the second half before Javon Tracy caught a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes for the Gophers who lost their third straight.

They couldn’t pull any closer, and Penn State backup quarterback Alex Manske, who had open-heart surgery in March, tossed his first career touchdown pass to James Peoples to cap the scoring.

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“We played really horrible football in the first half — unacceptable football in the first half,” Minnesota coach PJ Fleck said. Hansen exited the game late in the second quarter and didn’t touch the ball in the second half. Campbell said afterward that the team’s top running back got “dinged up” but should be okay moving forward.

“I think he’ll be alright,” Campbell said. “I don’t think it’s a significant injury but we’ll certainly know more earlier this week. ” Meanwhile, Becht appeared to avoid injury after he got up slow after getting hit on a scramble in the fourth quarter. Afterward, a grass-stained Becht shrugged off any soreness with a grin.

Minnesota: The Gophers entered the game looking for answers on offense. The search will continue after a futile outing saw them convert three of 13 third downs and generate just 220 yards. Penn State: The Nittany Lions struggled to run the ball in their first four conference games of the Matt Campbell era. Over the last three, however, the offensive line along with Hansen, Wallace and a handful of tight ends have helped Mouser’s offense develop a grittier identity.

They’re averaging 224 rushing yards since their last loss. The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office is investigating a report involving the former executive director of a local nonprofit. Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Franklin County for over five hours on Saturday morning. PennDOT has moved one step closer to starting construction on a $1.3 billion project that would "modernize" I-83 south in the Harrisburg area.

An incarcerated Lancaster man faces additional charges after police say he started two fires on the same night in East Lampeter Township last month.