Bechet Allen posts rare images from Madrid with Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn as the director resumes shooting his 51st film, WASP 2026.

Bechet Allen has shared a rare look into her personal life in Madrid, Spain, posting a series of photographs on Monday, November 16. The twenty-seven-year-old daughter of filmmaker Woody Allen appeared alongside her mother, Soon-Yi Previn, and her father during their stay in the Spanish capital.

The Core Details of the Madrid Visit

Woody Allen, who is ninety years old, has launched production on his fifty-first film, titled WASP 2026, in Madrid. Bechet Allen posted snaps from the location that captured moments with her parents as they explored the city. One candid image showed the trio smiling while viewing a large platter of shellfish, with the director appearing slightly perplexed by the amount of food. Bechet Allen, a 2021 graduate of Bard College who works as an assistant artist liaison at the Gagosian art gallery in New York City, joked that one can consume a lot in a week.

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Stakeholder Positions and Family Dynamics

The image highlights the complex family dynamics involving Allen, Previn, and the late actress Mia Farrow. Soon-Yi Previn, fifty-six, is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, who is eighty-one years old. Allen and Farrow were in a relationship from 1979 until their separation, which occurred after it was revealed in 1992 that Allen, then fifty-five, had an affair with Previn, who was twenty-one at the time.

Mia Farrow discovered the relationship through graphically erotic nude photographs of Previn taken by Allen. Despite the controversial origins of the relationship, Allen and Previn have remained married for twenty-nine years. They share two adopted daughters, Bechet Allen and Manzie Tio Allen, who is twenty-six years old and a 2022 graduate of Whittier College. Manzie Tio Allen works in film and television production, continuing the family's connection to the entertainment industry.

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Real-World Impact and Production Details

WASP 2026 stands for Woody Allen Summer Project 2026 and is described as a romantic comedy written and directed by Allen. Production officially began on October 5 in Madrid and the nearby town of Aranjuez. The film features a cast that includes Jemima Kirke, known for the series Girls, as well as Alexi Wasser and Peter Vives. Allen expressed his enthusiasm for the location, stating he will be very happy to return to Spain and noting it is his third time filming there.

The project is supported by $3.29 million in public funding from the Madrid Regional Government and the Madrid City Council. This financial backing represents a significant step for the director, who has faced challenges securing distribution in recent years. His last film, Coup de Chance, received positive critical notices but earned only $7.8 million at the box office in 2023.

Next Steps and Industry Context

Allen's career trajectory has been heavily influenced by past controversies, including allegations from his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow, who is now forty-one. These allegations, which Allen denies, led to the cancellation of his sixty-eight million dollar contract with Amazon Studios during the 2020 #MeToo movement. He has never been charged or prosecuted for any crimes related to these allegations.

While the recent Madrid outing marks the first time Allen and Previn have been seen together in a year, it also signals a continued commitment to his craft. The Daily Mail has contacted a representative for Allen for further comment on the upcoming release. As production moves forward in Spain, the film industry continues to watch how Allen navigates the balance between his artistic output and the lasting impacts of past industry events.