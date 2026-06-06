Becerra wins spot in California governor’s runoff, aims to succeed Newsom

Democrat Xavier Becerra advances to California’s governor race, touting decades of public service and aiming for a historic Latino win.

Democrat Xavier Becerra advanced to the general election for California governor Friday after pitching himself as an experienced choice to lead the nation’s most populous state and succeed Democratic Gov.

Gavin Newsom. Becerra leaned on his more than 35 years in public office, including as state attorney general and U.S. health secretary, to argue that he was the most qualified candidate in a crowded field. RELATED STORY | Gas prices, housing costs dominate fierce California governor’s primary “The people of the great state of California, in the greatest nation on earth, have spoken — loudly and proudly,” Becerra said in a statement.

“We are never backing down. November, here we come. ” It was not yet clear who Becerra would face in the general election. His top rivals came down to Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News commentator backed by President Donald Trump, and Democrat Tom Steyer, a billionaire climate activist who poured $215 million of his own money into his campaign.

Born and raised in Sacramento by Mexican immigrant parents, Becerra has a wife and three daughters. He has said his family’s immigrant background mirrored his “underdog” gubernatorial campaign, in which he initially failed to garner substantial support before surging in the final months. After one of the top Democratic contenders, Rep. Eric Swalwell, was accused of sexual assault and dropped out of the race, Becerra benefited from an opening to coalesce Democratic support.

He quickly racked up key endorsements from labor groups and Latino legislative leaders. Becerra has vowed to maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump. As attorney general, he filed more than 120 legal actions against the first Trump administration on everything from immigration to climate policy. RELATED STORY | Tight California gubernatorial race highlights split between experience and change The president has also been in a spat with the state over its drawn-out vote count.

Trump made baseless claims about mass fraud Thursday, and on Friday, federal prosecutors said they opened investigations into allegations of election fraud. Hilton called for California to limit mail ballots to those who request them, rather than sending them to all registered voters.

During the campaign, Becerra’s rivals scrutinized his leadership as health secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic and the unaccompanied migrant children crisis in 2021, when Becerra’s Department of Health and Human Services was responsible for shelters where they were housed. Some of them were criticized as having inadequate living conditions, and there were also concerns about authorities failing to thoroughly vet sponsors with whom some children were placed.

If elected, Becerra said, he would declare states of emergency to address high energy costs and housing shortages and to freeze home insurance rates. Though California is one of the nation’s most diverse states, Becerra would be the first Latino to hold the office since the late 1800s. Newsom was barred by term limits from seeking a third stint in office.





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democrat Xavier Becerra advances to November election in California governor's race, CBS News projectsCBS News projects that Democratic former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has advanced in the primary for the 2026 California governor's race. A second candidate in the race has not yet been projected to advance.

Read more »

Democrat Xavier Becerra advances to general election in race for California governorDemocrat Xavier Becerra has advanced to the general election for California governor after pitching himself as an experienced choice to lead the nation’s most populous state.

Read more »

Democrat Xavier Becerra will advance in California governor’s race, CNN projectsFormer Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, will advance to the general election in California’s governor’s race, CNN’s Decision Desk projects. It’s not yet clear who he’ll face in November.

Read more »

Democrat Xavier Becerra advances to general election in California governor’s raceNBC News projects that the former Biden Cabinet official will emerge from the all-party primary, while his November opponent has yet to be determined.

Read more »