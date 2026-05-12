Becerra’s Lead in California Gubernatorial Race Wobbles After Controversial Interview

Xavier Becerra, the Democratic frontrunner for California governor, faced backlash after a candid moment during an interview where he questioned a reporter’s intentions. His comments drew criticism, raising concerns ahead of the June primary. Meanwhile, divisions persist among Democrats, and his campaign faces fresh scrutiny.

Xavier Becerra , the former congressman, state attorney general, and Health and Human Services secretary, has emerged as the frontrunner in the California gubernatorial race, according to recent polls.

However, his lead may not be as secure as it seems. He has faced resistance within his own party from billionaires and critics who have questioned his leadership in the past. This week, an unforced error underscored his vulnerabilities. During an interview with KTLA’s Annie Rose Ramos on homelessness and affordability—two key issues in the governor’s race—Becerra was caught on camera questioning whether the reporter would conduct a fair interview before it began.

In a clip shared by the network, he asked Ramos, “By the way, this is a profile piece. This is not a gotcha piece, right? ” Ramos responded, “Well, look. I think these questions are fair.

It’s in order to learn about you as a candidate. ” Moments later, Becerra said, “I don’t know how you define profile, but I’d like to begin the interview,” adding, “The way I describe profile is you talk about all the things that I’ve done, things I wanna do, and along with some tough questions. But not only tough questions. ” His remarks drew swift criticism on social media.

Tommy Vietor, a former press secretary for the Obama administration, tweeted, “Politicians and candidates … let your staff have these whiny conversations! Or at least don’t do it on camera! ” Jon Ralston, a veteran political journalist from Nevada, called the moment “one of the most pathetic things I have ever seen. ” This is not the first time a gubernatorial candidate in California has faced scrutiny over an interview.

Last year, another candidate, Porter, was criticized for threatening to walk out of an interview after taking issue with a reporter’s questions. The campaign of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, also in the race, released a video mocking both Becerra and Porter, captioning it, “By the way, part of being Governor is answering tough questions. ” With the June primary fast approaching, Becerra’s lead may be fragile.

His fellow Democrats remain divided, with former Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas—who served alongside Becerra in Joe Biden’s administration—refusing to endorse him. Meanwhile, COO’s proposal to change a major primary system could reshuffle the race. In other news, Trump continues to wage legal battles, including restricting his past presidential interviews, while his administration’s claim on privatizing federal buildings faces resistance.

The war in Iran is complicating nuclear talks, and a lack of support for parents of violent children remains an unaddressed issue. In the tech world, Microsoft’s CEO pushed back against Elon Musk’s allegations about OpenAI’s shift to profit.

Additionally, the CDC issued a quarantine plan for Americans abroad, while Trump signed a proposal to suspend the federal gas tax, addressing a key contributor to inflation





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