Becerra advances to November election in California governor's race

Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot following this week's primary election.

It was a chaotic Primary Election night in California with several candidates dropping out and Republican candidate Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra emerging in the lead.

Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot Once an afterthought in the race, he surged in the final months and vowed he would maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump. Who Becerra will face in the general election remains unclear as of Friday evening, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Tom Steyer in the no. 2 and no. 3 spots, respectively.

Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot following this week's primary election.

"To the people and the voters of California, this is your state. Este es tu estado. We will not be bought. We will not be bullied.

And we are never backing down.

" Once an afterthought in the race, he surged in the final months and vowed he would maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump. The Associated Press reports 66% of votes have been counted, as of 5 p.m. As of 5 p.m., Steyer had 21% of the vote.





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